The longest-distance solo flight

April 27, 1922: In the high-flying world of female aviators, names such as Amelia Earhart and Amy Johnson immediately spring to mind. But almost forgotten English flyer Sheila Scott, who was born on this day, deserves praise and wider recognition too.

Between 1965 and 1972 she staked her place in aviation history with more than 100 flying records, trophies, and awards. She made three solo flights around the world and became the first pilot, male or female, to fly directly over true North Pole in a light aircraft.

In 1966, Sheila made her first around-the-world flight, covering about 31,000 miles in 189 flying hours. It was the first such solo flight by a British hospital during the second world war. In 1943 she began an unsuccessful career as an actress, adopting the name Sheila Scott.