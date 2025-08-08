The Modern Rakhi Edit: Thoughtful Gifts with a Personal Touch

Rakhi isn't just about tying a thread. It’s about celebrating the bond—equal parts mischief, memories, and quiet loyalty. So if you're skipping the boring gift card this year and want something that actually means something, here’s a lineup of thoughtful, stylish picks she’ll genuinely love.

Something Sparkly (but Subtle)

She’s the one who makes every occasion sparkle, and the Gulabi Studs (Sajra Studs) by Oropel are made for her. Crafted in 14K gold with blush enamel and heart-shaped diamonds, these studs are delicate but impossible to miss. Just like her. From festive brunches to late-night plans, they match her mood.

Price: ₹1,25,000

Image courtesy: Oropel

The Skincare Ritual She’ll Actually Use

Her skincare routine is sacred, and the Anti-Pigmentation Kit by Beauty by BiE fits right into it. This set includes the Superpower Eternal Youth Cream, O2WOW Mask, and Halo Face Oil — all designed to even tone, boost glow, and deliver visible results. It’s a way to say you see how much care she puts into herself and you admire it.

Image courtesy: Beauty by BiE

Snacks Over Sentiment?

For the sister who loves food more than she loves you (and she’s not sorry about it), the Snack Hoarder Hamper by Gifting Concierge is the only gift that makes sense. Loaded with fries, chips, donuts, pizza, burgers, and a dangerously addictive cheese dip, it’s basically her personality, plated. Great for midnight cravings, breakups, movie nights, or "just because it’s Thursday." Bonus: you can customise it based on her spice tolerance or chocolate obsession.

Price range: ₹3,000 – ₹5,000

Image courtesy: Gifting Concierge

The Makeup Upgrade

If she’s never seen without a perfectly blended base and a swipe of gloss, this gift will feel like you really know her. The Hot Glossip & Pearly Glow Liquid Highlighter duo by House of Makeup gives her everyday essentials a luminous twist. Whether it’s Rakhi brunch or an office zoom call, this duo delivers glam that’s wearable, easy, and fresh.

Image courtesy: House of Makeup

A Ring That Feels Like a Keepsake

If your sister is all about meaningful details, the ring by Treasures by Tiara makes a quiet, heartfelt statement. It’s feminine without being fussy, elegant without trying too hard — just like her. Whether she stacks it with her everyday jewellery or lets it shine solo, this piece adds a subtle sparkle and sentiment to her collection.

Image courtesy: Treasures by Tiara