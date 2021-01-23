The wide arrays of works

The art scene in Hyderabad has slowly started picking up post the pandemic giving new hope and new beginnings. The word 'Shreekaaram' radiates hope, a spark of positivity kindling in the depths of the mind, beckoning a new start.

Echoing to this positivity, the city on Friday witnessed Shreekaaram, an eclectic group show of exquisite art works, curated by Annapurna M at Saptaparni, the cultural space in Banjara Hills. Meghana Rao, director of My Home Group and Film Producer, Allu Bobby graced the inauguration as Chief guests and Guest of Honour.

Shreekaaram, also marks the launch of art curator Annapurna's website (annapurnacurator.com. The 3-day show features selected series of works by artists from various parts of the country will also be accessible for art appreciators and connoisseurs for viewing and for making them a part of their homes and offices.