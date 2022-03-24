The World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis, serious disease of the lungs which causes severe coughing, coughing up blood, and night sweats. It can be fatal if not treated, as it remains a huge epidemic among the world population.



Tuberculosis can be treated with medication, but those in third-world countries don't have access to those resources. This disease can lead to death over a long period of time.

World Tuberculosis Day aims to increase the awareness of this disease while also encouraging people out there to end this potential epidemic.