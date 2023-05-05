Live
- Quake-hit Japan braces for more aftershocks, rain
- Lashkar terrorist killed in J&K's Baramulla gunfight
- Driver jumps off burning truck in Delhi's Wazirpur
- Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants announce KL Rahul’s replacement for remainder season
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 May 2023
- We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorism: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Online Psychics: How Technology is Changing the Metaphysical Industry
- Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 06 May 2023
The world’s first postage stamp
Highlights
This stamp, known as the Penny Black, was the world’s first postage stamp. Before the postal reforms of 1840 sending a letter was expensive.
May 6, 1840: This stamp, known as the Penny Black, was the world’s first postage stamp. Before the postal reforms of 1840 sending a letter was expensive.
The charge was for each sheet of paper that a letter comprised, and for the distance covered.
The receiver had to pay and not the sender! So a letter of two pages travelling one hundred miles would cost 18 pence or one shilling and six pence. From 1840 the same letter if it weighed under half an ounce cost the sender just one penny.
The introduction of uniform penny postage resulted in increased trade and prosperity, with more people sending letters, postcards and Christmas cards than ever before.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS