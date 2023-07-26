Live
- Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
- Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
- Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
- Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
- Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
- Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
- Punarjan Ayurveda Cancer Hospital - A New Hope for Cancer Patients!
- Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults
- Indian Woman's Controversial Marriage In Pakistan Sparks Family Outcry And Concerns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 Facts About Real-life Hero Captain Vikram Batra
Just In
Home Minister to present DJ Halli and KG Halli riots case before Cabinet Sub-Committee
Keep eyes on the list of movies hitting theatres and OTT this week
Jagan Govt neglected irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region: Chandrababu
Foods to avoid for optimal digestion and delightful taste
Best 55-inch TVs in India: Choose From Blaupunkt, LG, OnePlus, and more
Heavy rains lash Warangal district, Satyavathi Rathod directs officials to be vigilant
The world’s first public railway opened
Highlights
July 26, 1803: The Surrey Iron Railway (SIR) was a horse-drawn plateway that linked Wandsworth and Croydon via Mitcham, all then in Surrey but now...
July 26, 1803: The Surrey Iron Railway (SIR) was a horse-drawn plateway that linked Wandsworth and Croydon via Mitcham, all then in Surrey but now suburbs of south London, in England. It was established by Act of Parliament in 1801, and opened partly in 1802 and partly in 1803. It was a toll railway on which carriers used horse traction. The chief goods transported were coal, building materials, lime, manure, corn and seeds. The first 8.25 miles (13.28 km) to Croydon opened on 26 July 1803, with a branch line off from Mitcham to Hackbridge.
The 8.5 miles (13.7 km) long Croydon, Merstham and Godstone Railway was built as an extension of the railway but by a separate company. It opened in 1805 and closed in 1838.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS