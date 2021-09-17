Third wave will be less deadly than second: Experts

Hyderabad: The third wave of Covid pandemic, if at all hits, or if strikes in next few months, will not be as fatal as the second wave was. This is because of rapid vaccination in the country. Almost 40 per cent of the adult population have already been vaccinated.

These are a few observations made by panelists at a discussion titled "Covid vaccine in India and world" with focus on "fighting vaccine hesitancy where we stand and what we need to do" organised by Hitex as a run-up to a public health innovations conclave - PHIC Expo to be held from November 12 to 14.

It is to be conducted in partnership with many organizations, such as the Infection Control Academy of India.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president, Infection Control Academy of India. The panelists included Deepak Sapra, CEO (API & Services), Dr Reddy Laboratories, Dr M Vidya Sagar, Fellow of the Royal Society, SERB National Science Chair & Professor, IIT-Hyderabad, GVS Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, Dr M S S Mukherjee, senior interventional cardiologist, Medicover.

Observed Murthy, "Japanese in South Asia routinely wear masks. Jain munis wear masks to prevent transmission and getting transmitted organs floating in the air. It is normal for them.

Thanks to masks, there is a decline in auto-respiratory infections and TB cases. Should we not continue adapting to the new situation," he asked.

Dr Vidya Sagar said, "60 per cent adults in the country are administered at least one dose. The USA has more vaccine hesitancy than India.

They have vaccinated 70 per cent of their population, at least one dose. And it will be difficult for them now onwards to substantially increase the number."