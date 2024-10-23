This Diwali, share the light with Marriott Bonvoy’s signature sweet delights!

With Diwali just a month away, as homes glow with festive decor and preparations buzz, finding the perfect Diwali gift is like winning half the celebration! This year, Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy returns with its sixth edition of indulgent, sweet offerings, blending tradition with luxury for an unforgettable celebration. Each meticulously crafted mithai box shines as a symbol of love, reminding us of the power of kindness, gratitude, and connection.

Crafted by Marriott International’s master chefs, each box offers an assortment of six artisanal mithais with an option to choose from a premium range of locally flavored spiced nuts. Among the signature creations are The Rosette, a rose petal-wrapped, 24-karat gold-garnished twist on the classic peda with millet flour and Kerala cardamom; GurMewa, a combination of roasted nuts, cranberry, Kashmiri saffron and black jaggery; and the Golden Laddoo, a crunchy boondi laddoo, paired with pistachios, cranberry, black raisins and garnished with saffron-gold leaf. Other mithais also include The Mango Cocoa Delight, The Classic Chocolate Orange and the guilt-free Le Pistache. The mithai boxes are available in options of 36 sweets at INR 2,800 and 18 sweets at INR 1,700 (excluding taxes).

For those who enjoy dry fruits, don’t miss out on the irresistible variation box which includes savory nuts dusted with regional spices such as Almonds coated with Kashmiri ver spices, Pecans with Tamarind and Curry Leaf, Bombay Bhel spiced Cashews with a hint of smoked hickory and kasoori methi, and Mint Cashews. This mithai box is available at INR 2,000 (excluding taxes).

To grab your mithai boxes, reach out to us on WhatsApp chat: +91 97100 82100 or call: +91 11 43169650.



















