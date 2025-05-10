This Mother’s Day: 6 Inspiring Stories of Mothers Who Are Redefining What It Means to Be “Mom” in 2025

Motherhood in 2025 looks nothing like the one-size-fits-all image of the past. Today’s moms are shattering stereotypes and reshaping what it means to nurture, lead, and grow, both within their families and far beyond them. These seven inspiring stories spotlight mothers who are not only caregivers, but also CEOs, founders, directors, and nutritionists. They’re embracing motherhood as part of their identity, not the whole story—and in doing so, they’re showing us that being a mom can be as multifaceted as the women themselves.

Shweta Baisla, CFO & Director, Sona Machinery Ltd:

Becoming a mother provided me a different perspective—it taught me the true essence of patience, multitasking, and commitment. Motherhood never meant slowing down rather it strengthened my resolve. It gave me the emotional acumen to lead with empathy and the resilience to balance both boardroom decisions and bedtime routines. During the process of nurturing my child, I found a renewed sense of purpose in growing Sona Machinery’s. With a mother’s instinct and a strategist’s mind, the goal became to transform the company into a future-ready, innovation-driven force in agri-processing. "To me, true leadership is about creating impact with intention—whether in shaping a company’s future or shaping a child’s world."

Neenv Raju Akunuri, Founder, ParentVerse

Motherhood reshaped my perspective about parenting in this digital world. While we shaped ParentVerse—it taught me that nurturing a child and building a startup both require patience, understanding of child and parent psychology, and boundless love. As I entered the parenting phase, I realized the digital world needed a safer, more mindful space for families. Hence we created our platform, born from a mother’s instinct and a founder’s resolve. Through every sleepless night and every challenge faced, I’ve learnt that being a mother doesn’t stop you from dreaming—it sparks you up with renewed aspirations. This Mother’s Day, I celebrate the power of parenting to inspire innovation and the strength of women who lead with both heart and purpose.

Lavleen Kaur, Founder of Santushti Holistic Health & Diet Insight Nutrition Academy-

As a mother and a pioneering force in holistic wellness, Lavleen Kaur is redefining what it means to nurture—both within her home and through her work. She is the founder of Santushti Holistic Health, a next-generation wellness clinic that blends modern nutrition with traditional wisdom to create lasting lifestyle transformations. As a mother and a wellness leader, she reflects,"They see me walking with my son and ask, ‘Is he your brother?’—and I laugh, because motherhood didn’t weigh me down, it lifted me up. It made me sharper, more compassionate, more me. That same power led me to evolve from Diet Insight into Santushti, where we don’t just change food habits—we change lives. Being a mom today is about breaking molds, redefining balance, and showing up with purpose. It’s not either/or anymore. It’s all of you—mother, mentor, woman, warrior rising as one."

Rani Garg, Director, Zeon Lifesciences-

When Rani Garg married Suresh Garg in 1987, he had just started Zeon Lifesciences—a modest contract manufacturing business. She joined him not just as a partner in life, but in business too. Over the years, she has helped shape Zeon into a pioneering force in the nutraceuticals sector, combining strategic growth with a deeply human-centered approach. She shares, “A mother’s love is unconditional—she is the heartbeat of the home, the silent glue that holds everything together, even when she isn’t physically present. These same qualities—empathy, selflessness, resilience—are what make a true leader. From the moment she learns she is pregnant, a mother becomes a caregiver, a teacher, and an emotional anchor. These instincts have shaped the way I lead at Zeon—with care, with clarity, and with courage. I hope to pass these values on to my daughter, not just as a mother, but as a mentor in leadership and life."

Nivi Siddharthan - Chief of Staff - The Circle India:

“Becoming a mother has made me more ambitious in some ways and helped me realign with my sense of purpose. I joined the founding team of The Circle, an education non-profit, because I cared deeply about children and educational equity. I became a parent recently and now my work feels much more personal. I believe that every child deserves the kind of opportunities my own child has. But the reality is that most kids in our country lack access to even basic necessities. This reality drives me to keep showing up at work even on the days when I feel stretched thin trying to juggle multiple responsibilities. In showing up, I've built resilience as a well as a deeper commitment to long-term impact.”

Shabnum Khan, Founder, Mandrake Mydia

Motherhood isn’t always conventional—and for me, it came with 50 whiskers, purrs, and unconditional love. Caring for my cats taught me empathy, discipline, and the power of quiet strength. Those same values reflect in how I built Mandrake Mydia—brick by brick, pitch by pitch, client by client. Running a PR firm single-handedly while being a mother to 50 cats may seem chaotic, but it’s also deeply fulfilling. It reminds me every day that nurturing—whether of lives or legacies—is the truest form of leadership.