This universal story about the tragic isolation of old age will move and stir Kannada and Telugu audiences: Deepak Qazir Kejriwal

Penned by Marathi playwright Jaywant Dalvi in 1973, 'Sandhya Chhaya' is a seminal account of the emotional desolation and loneliness that old age brings with it. Seasoned film, television, and theatre actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal who stars in the Zee Theatre teleplay believes its Telugu and Kannada versions will move and stir audiences in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. He adds, "This story depicts the tragic isolation of old age. Jaywant Dalvi has shown with great poignance what happens when children get busy with their own lives, and empty nesters have to cope with the emptiness of their existence. Every human being goes through this experience to some degree at some point and that is why I feel this is a universal story with lasting resonance."

Directed by Ishaan Trivedi, ‘Sandhya Chhaya’ revolves around an old couple who live in the hope that they will soon be able to spend time with their children and grandchildren. Deepak who stars in the teleplay with the late Uttara Baokar says, "This play has been staged many times over the decades and stalwarts like Manohar Singh have etched the role that I am now playing. It was very satisfying to be able to be a part of a story that has stated so many essential truths about the human condition. It was also wonderful to work with a fine actor like Uttara Baokar. This story reminds us that what parents need most of all is the attention and care of their children."

The actor who has starred in films like 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', ' Triyacharitra', and 'Awaargi' and countless television shows says theatre is one medium that continues to showcase lesser-explored themes. As he says, "In mainstream entertainment, issues pertaining to senior citizens are often not explored. At least, a teleplay like 'Sandhya Chhaya' is available now to remind audiences that their parents and grandparents need additional care, love and support in their twilight years."

The teleplay also stars Vinnay Vishwa and can be watched on 25th February on Dish TV Rangmanch Active, D2H Rangmanch Active, and Airtel Spotlight.