This Yuva Puraskar awardee believes in the 'power of letters'

Kadapa district has witnessed the birth of great personalities like the saint poetess Athukuri Molla, lyricist Tallapaka Annamacharya, social reformer and poet Yogi Vemana etc. Following this glorious tradition has emerged a 43-year-old blessed by Almighty with multi talents of being a poet, writer, novelist which enabled him to secure central Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar this year.





Highlight: I feel privileged and it was a memorable incident for me to have interaction with such a great intellectual like Pranab Mukherjee as he enthusiastically heard my literary pursuit

— Vempalle Gangadhar

Vempalle Gangadhar was born to V Gangananna and Ramalakshmamma in 1976 in Kadapa district. His father was an Engineer in Railway department. His primary and secondary education continued at Nandaluru, Railway Kondapuram of Kadapa district and he did his post graduation (MA Telugu) from Sri Krishna Devaraya University. He went on to do his M Phil on 'Rayalaseema factionism' and PhD on 'Rayalaseema Katha Sahityam' from SV University.

Gangadhar was inspired by noted poet Kethu Viswanatha Reddy of Kadapa and began writing short stories for Telugu dailies headed by ABK Prasad, K Ramachandra Murthy, and Gajjala Malla Reddy during 1990's. His first story ' Yamaiah Swamy Gurram' was published in a Telugu daily on July 6, 1997.

Till date he has written as many as 26 books and more than hundred short stories and short- story collections. A book ' Pune Prayanam' was written by this young writer on how tribal women were pushed in to flesh trade witnessing the pathetic situation of women in Rayalaseema region.Another book Hiranya Rajyam explains the ongoing consequences of factionalism in Rayalaeema and how their families are facing bitter experiences after losing their bread winners.

"Molakala punnami" propelled the young writer to be selected for Central Sahitya Akademi's Yuva Puraskar in 2021. Gangadhar is the first citizen of the country who has been a guest in Rashtrapati Bhavan for 18 days in a rare invitation from President of India for a fortnight long "In-residence Programme" from September 8-26 in 2014. President Pranab Mukherjee spent about an hour in Rastrapati Bhavan at New Delhi to hear about his literary pursuits.

"I feel privileged and it was a memorable incident for me to have interaction with such a great intellectual like Pranab Mukherjee as he enthusiastically heard my literary pursuit.

I was virtually stunned as when I was explaining to him about books written by me in Telugu portraying the social problems prevalent in drought prone Rayalasema region, he used to listen to me keenly like a student making me feel like a teacher" recalled Gangadhar when The Hans India contacted him.

During his poetic journey Gangadhar has bagged 18 more national awards. 'I believe in the power of letters. Inspiration will be born from poetry. I sincerely believe letters can change the society.

For several decade people of Rayalaseema have been under influence of untold misery for various reasons despite 75 years of Independence.

The lifestyle of Rayalaseema people is like a Kite flying against the wind. My advice to the youth is to strive hard in whatever sector they are working to attain a better life style and achieving life goals as there is no alternative' he concludes.