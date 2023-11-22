Live
- Goshamahal Congress candidate campaigns in the Constituency
- Three essential parts of a hot air balloon and what are their functions?
- OpenAI launches a voice feature for all ChatGPT users; How to use it
- Sumati Singh talks about co-star Neil Bhatt’s ‘Bigg Boss 17’ game
- Housemates get into ‘safaai abhiyaan’ or kiss their belongings goodbye
- President presents doctorates to Satya Sai Deemed University students in Puttaparthi
- ED's powers: Sibal pitches for larger SC Bench, says PMLA under FATF scanner
- Adani Green aims to bring operational solar capacity under water-free robotic cleaning system
- India resumes issuing e-visas to Canadian nationals
- Jitan Ram Manjhi asks Nitish Kumar to kill Dalit people like General Dyer did
Just In
Three essential parts of a hot air balloon and what are their functions?
The three essential parts of a hot air balloon are the envelope, the basket, and the burner1.
The three essential parts of a hot air balloon are the envelope, the basket, and the burner1.
Their functions are:
The envelope is the large fabric bag that holds the hot air. It is usually made of nylon and coated with a fireproof material. The envelope has a valve at the top that can be opened to release hot air and lower the balloon.
The basket is the wicker or metal container that carries the passengers and supplies. It is attached to the envelope by ropes or cables. The basket also holds the fuel tanks that store propane or natural gas for the burner.
The burner is the device that heats the air inside the envelope. It is positioned above the basket and has a pilot light and a valve to control the flame. The burner converts liquid propane or natural gas into a hot gas that is ignited and released into the envelope/