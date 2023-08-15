As the monsoon season arrives, it is important for senior citizens to be vigilant about their health and take necessary precautions to avoid monsoon-related illnesses. During this time, the wet and humid conditions can increase the risk of various health issues such as dry cough, common cold, flu, respiratory problems, viral infections, conjunctivitis, digestive issues, ulcers, joint pains, and weakness. By staying informed and adopting specific preventive measures, seniors can safeguard themselves from common monsoon ailments. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd. Shares some valuable tips and insights tailored for senior citizens to ensure their well-being and help them enjoy the season while minimising health risks.

Here are 5 Tips for Seniors to stay away from Monsoon illnesses:

1. Maintain personal hygiene: During the monsoon season, maintaining personal hygiene becomes crucial. Seniors should make it a habit to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, especially before meals and after using the restroom. Also, keep hand sanitisers handy when soap and water are unavailable. To prevent the accumulation of dirt and bacteria, keep your nails trimmed and clean. Furthermore, maintaining cleanliness in living spaces, regularly washing clothes, and using clean towels and bed linens can help reduce the risk of infections.

2. Avoid stagnant water and Mosquito breeding sites: Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Seniors should ensure that there is no stagnant water around their living areas. Regularly empty and clean water containers, flower pots, and other objects that can accumulate water. To prevent mosquito bites, use mosquito repellents, wear long-sleeved clothing, and install mosquito nets or screens to windows and doors.

3. Eat a balanced diet: A nutritious diet is vital for maintaining a strong immune system. Seniors should consume various fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Include immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, yoghurt, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and green leafy vegetables in daily meals. Adequate hydration is equally important, so drink plenty of water and fluids like herbal teas, soups, and freshly squeezed juices without added sugar. However, it is crucial to avoid consuming street food and unhygienic or raw food items during the monsoon season.

4. Engage in physical activity indoors: Exercising regularly is essential for overall health, but during the monsoon season, it is advisable for seniors to engage in physical activities indoors to avoid getting caught in heavy rain or slippery conditions. Simple exercises like stretching, brisk walking, or yoga can help maintain flexibility, strengthen muscles, improve balance, and prevent joint pains. Consult a healthcare professional or a certified trainer to design an exercise routine suitable for individual needs.

5. Drink Boiled Water throughout the day: Seniors should be encouraged to drink boiled water throughout the day. Even if the water comes out from the filter it should be boiled and they should drink it slightly warm. Warm water helps in boosting immunity, facilitating the digestion, and providing relief from joint pain or stiffness that might be impacted by the weather. It helps to maintain hydration levels, especially when seniors might not feel as thirsty in the cooler weather. Additionally, drinking warm water boosts respiratory health, enhances blood circulation, serves as a natural detoxifier and improving overall well-being.

6. Include Supplements daily: In addition to a healthy diet, seniors may benefit from taking supplements to support their immune system during the monsoon season. Consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine if any specific supplements are suitable for your individual needs. Common supplements that can help boost immunity include vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and probiotics. However, it is essential to follow the recommended dosage and only take supplements under professional guidance.

By following these essential tips, seniors can minimise their risk of falling ill during the monsoon season and enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. Furthermore, seniors should stay updated with weather forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, so prioritise your well-being and embrace the joys of the rainy season!