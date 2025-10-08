Today is Indian Air Force Day: Touching the sky with glory

The nation today celebrates the Indian Air Force (IAF), paying tribute to the courage, discipline, and technological excellence that define one of the world’s most formidable air forces. The day commemorates the foundation of the IAF on October 8, 1932, and serves as a reminder of its vital role in safeguarding India’s skies.

This year’s Air Force Day theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Guardians of the Sky,” highlights the IAF’s growing role in regional stability, disaster relief, and humanitarian operations, reflecting its evolution as a global force in the modern era.

The event also showcased the IAF’s strides in indigenous defence technology, with the LCA Tejas, Rafale, and C-295 transport aircraft taking center stage, alongside new drone and air defence systems. The display reaffirmed India’s commitment to self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari commended the air warriors for their dedication and professionalism. He emphasized the IAF’s modernization efforts, its focus on space-based operations, and readiness to meet future security challenges.

Across the country, schools, veterans, and defence institutions observed the day with ceremonies, exhibitions, and tributes honouring the bravery and sacrifice of past and present personnel.

As India looks ahead, the Indian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of pride and strength — ready to defend the nation’s airspace and uphold its motto, “Nabha Sparsham Deeptham” — Touch the Sky with Glory.