Today is International Book Giving Day: The joy of sharing stories

Promoting the love of reading among children is one of the most powerful ways to nurture curiosity, imagination, and lifelong learning. Books are more than collections of printed pages; they are gateways to new worlds, ideas, and perspectives that shape how young minds understand themselves and the world around them. Increasing children’s access to books, especially in underserved communities, is therefore essential for building a more informed, creative, and empathetic society.

Reading should not be viewed only as an academic requirement but as a meaningful lifelong habit. When children develop the habit of reading early, they strengthen language skills, improve concentration, and cultivate critical thinking abilities.

Stories encourage children to ask questions, imagine possibilities, and explore solutions, fostering creativity and intellectual growth. At the same time, literature introduces them to different cultures, experiences, and viewpoints, helping build empathy and emotional understanding—qualities that are crucial for personal and social development. Parents and educators play a vital role in fostering this reading culture.