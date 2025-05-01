Today is International Workers’ Day: Reflecting on the role of workers

Every year on May 1st, observe International Workers’ Day, a tribute to the labor force that forms the bedrock of our economies and communities. Also known as Labour Day or May Day in many countries, this day commemorates the historic struggles and achievements of workers who fought for fair wages, safe conditions, and the right to dignity in the workplace.

As the global economy navigates a landscape reshaped by technology, climate change, and shifting labor dynamics, the relevance of International Workers’ Day is more profound than ever. From healthcare professionals and construction workers to delivery agents, factory staff, and gig economy contributors, the workforce continues to adapt and persevere in the face of automation, inequality, and economic uncertainty.

This year’s theme — “Securing Rights and Opportunities in a Changing World” — calls attention to the importance of job security, equitable wages, skill development, and fair labor practices in both traditional and emerging sectors. With AI, automation, and digital platforms transforming the way we work, there is an urgent need to ensure that no worker is left behind.