Today is World Obesity Day: How students can overcome obesity risks

Obesity is a health condition that occurs when a person has too much body fat, which can increase the risk of serious health problems. It is often measured using Body Mass Index (BMI), a simple calculation that compares weight to height. Although BMI does not measure body fat directly, it helps indicate whether a person may be overweight or obese. For students, understanding obesity is important because the habits developed during school years can shape lifelong health.

Obesity does not happen overnight. It usually develops over time due to unhealthy eating patterns, lack of exercise, too much screen time, stress, and insufficient sleep. Many students regularly consume fast food, sugary drinks, and highly processed snacks because they are convenient and affordable. However, these foods are often high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats. When combined with a sedentary lifestyle, they can lead to unhealthy weight gain.

Healthy eating habits

Developing healthy eating habits is one of the most effective ways to prevent obesity. Students should aim to eat balanced meals that include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Drinking plenty of water instead of sugary beverages can significantly reduce calorie intake. Healthy snacks such as fruits, nuts, yogurt, or whole-grain options are better choices than chips or sweets. It is also important not to skip meals, especially breakfast. Skipping meals can slow down metabolism and cause overeating later in the day. Learning about portion control and reading food labels can empower students to make smarter food choices.

The role of physical activity

Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy body weight. Exercise helps burn excess calories, improve heart health, strengthen muscles, and boost energy levels. Students do not need intense workouts to stay healthy. Activities such as walking, jogging, dancing, cycling, playing sports, or even active games with friends can make a positive difference.

Reducing screen time and taking short activity breaks during study hours can also support better health. Schools can help by organizing sports events and encouraging active participation in physical education.

Mental health and awareness

Mental health plays a significant role in preventing obesity. Stress, anxiety, and low self-esteem may lead to emotional eating or unhealthy habits. Students who struggle with weight may also experience bullying or stigma, which can affect their confidence. Creating a supportive and respectful school environment is crucial. Awareness and education are powerful tools in preventing obesity. By practicing healthy eating, staying active, and supporting mental well-being, students can build lifelong habits that promote a healthier and happier future.