Top Hair Salons of 2019 In Hyderabad

Finding the right hairdresser can be harder than finding a cute date (there's no Tinder for hair salon soulmates). And I don't know about you, but it's taken a whole lot of stress, deep conditioner and tangle teezers to get my hair in a place I'm happy not mad about, so the idea of giving someone carte blanche to chop and change my locks, fills me with dread. That's why I've started a list of hair salons that are a cut above (soz) the rest. Each are known for pioneering the best-in-industry techniques, have received countless rave reviews, and have built up a chunky list of happy clients.

BUBBLES HAIR SALON & SPA

JUBILEE HILLS

The Bubbles Experience

At Bubbles, they believe that beauty is more than just looking good, it's about pampering your body and soul. With over 13 years of experience and appreciation, Bubbles brings luxury beauty services with professional stylists and therapists for you to indulge in a soothing ambience. Soothe your senses, pamper your body and indulge your soul at Bubbles Hair & Beauty Salon, part of a growing network of high-end beauty chains in India.









Stylists



Whatever your style quotient may be, they're sure that their team of expert stylists will cut, colour, straighten and style to make you look your beautiful best! With training from institutes all over the world, like L'oreal, Jo Hansford and Toni & Guy, our professional stylists are passionate at creating looks that will make sure you'll leave Bubbles looking and feeling like a whole new you.

What they specialise in: Pretty much everything, tbh. Cuts, colour, you name it. But if you're ever in the market for luxury hair extensions (think model-like lengths, with zero TOWIE vibes), then book in for a consultation with Mohan, Bandana, Nitish , Ram, Prince,Tanuja, Sikandar, or Sabina they are possibly the best hair extensionist at Bubbles , tending the manes of the likes of Kristen Stewart and Alicia Vikander

MIRRORS SALON & SPA

Banjara Hills & Jubilee Hills

Aboutus: Mirrors Luxury Salons was founded on the pillars of top quality service, styling, hygiene – all in an environment of unbridled luxury. Mirrors are driven to become the epicenter of fashion and styling in South India where guests can experience future-forward trends in a super luxury setting. For this purpose, Mirrors has long ago embarked on the journey of continuous learning and experimentation. A strong talent pipeline is being built to meet the huge requirement necessitated by the expansion plans. They are being guided by an expert design team comprising of some of the biggest names from the fashion industry who are responsible for creating a curriculum that meets the ever-evolving needs of the guests.

At Mirrors, guests are treated like royalty. There are no two ways about it. From the moment a guest walks in, a guest service manager will be responsible for ensuring every detail of the customer service experience is carefully crafted to allow the guest to indulge in sheer luxury. Memos are issued to employees who leave the guests unattended for more than 5 minutes. It is a practice that might sound unforgiving to employees on the face of it but sends out a strong message of uncompromising attention to guests who know that they will never be ignored at Mirrors. This culture of care percolates from the leadership down to the last man in the detail like the door attendant.

Have a big event to go to? Longing for a new look? No matter what the reason is, Hyderabad has some great salons that you can always fall back on, and we're here to tell you just that. For all things hair and beauty, check out these places.









Juice Salon



Skin feeling under the weather or thinking of a makeover? This salon will give you that much-needed beauty therapy. With four outlets in Hyderabad, Juice is one of the top salons in the city for skin, hair, makeup, and nail care services. One in Banjara Hills, one in Madhapur, and two in Jubilee Hills, check out the one nearest to you and have a much deserved pamper sesh.









Juice Salon

3.9

8-2/590-B, Road 1, Gaffar Khan Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Contact

+914066460008

Hakim's Aalim

Hakim's Aalim in Jubilee Hills is owned by one of the leading hairstylists in the country – Aalim Hakim who is a favourite among Bollywood actors. His father, Halim Kairanvi, too has styled veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. This is one of the most sought-after salons for hair colouring, hair treatments, hair styling and for tattoos too. But wait, make sure to book an appointment at least two days in advance if you're planning to pay a visit.









Hakim's Aalim

3.9

Jahnavi Trade Centre, 1st Floor, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Upwards: ₹ 2500

+914023541879

Lakme Salon

A popular choice among the city folk for mastering their hair goals, this salon does a great job with stunning hair creativity, make-up and skin care too. They have branches spread all over the city from Habsiguda to Sindhi Colony. So, find the one closest to you, book your appointment and don't be afraid to experiment with your hair.









Lakme Salon

3.9

Doyen Galaxy, Plot 7, 8-3/993, Sri Nagar Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

+914065889988

Salon Koniki

We're going to tell you about this star-studded salon in Jubilee Hills. Star-studded because this is where you might spot Tollywood celebs (if you're lucky) getting their hair styled and cut. Salon Koniki, a lavish unisex hair salon, is owned by popular stylist Ram Koniki who is known for transforming even the most ghastly mane into a stylish hairstyle. Restyling, keratin treatment, baby styling, men's grooming, dry styling, hair colouring and more — come here for a much deserved pamper sesh and get a few snips for a new look.









Salon Koniki

4.8

869, Road 45, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

+917702201199

Just Flaunt Salon & Spa

From facials to hair spa, and beauty treatments, Just Flaunt Salon will give you a very relaxing experience, no matter what service you opt for. Started in 2012 to create a bespoke hair salon experience with VIP rooms and branded products, go here for a new look.









Just Flaunt Salon & Spa

4.6

V Towers, 2nd Floor, 8-2/316-A/6, Above SBI Bank, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

+919010076333

Envi Salon & Spa

Done with work? It is time for some pamper sesh — whether you're looking for a manicure or want to colour your hair, Envi Salon & Spa is your oyster. These folks are extremely professional and use L'Oréal or Bed Head products. If all you need is a good massage, check out all the services they offer.









Envi Salon & Spa

4.2

Forum Sujana Mall, Unit 12 & 13, KPHB Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

+914030534115