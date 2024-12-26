December Getaways that offer a Goa-like vibe

December also known as the holiday season is the best time to travel. The pleasant weather and the holiday vibe make it the perfect time for travelers to visit a beach destination. When we think of beach destination, Goa is the first thing that pops in our mind. Isn’t it? Goa is one of the top beach destinations in India. However, its popularity also means overly crowded place especially during festive time.

If you are someone who wants the Goa-like feel minus the crowd then here are some amazing destinations in India that offer a similar vibe but with more tranquillity. These offbeat destinations in India promise peaceful coastal retreats and unforgettable experiences.

Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair is the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This place is the home to some of the most pristine beaches with clear waters and vibrant corals. Havelock Island and Neil Island, with their white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, provide an experience akin to Goa without crowds.

Radhanagar Beach and Elephant Beach are must-visits for their serene ambiance and stunning sunsets. Opt for eco-friendly resorts that offer luxurious stays amidst nature. These islands epitomize peaceful coastal retreats and make for an unforgettable offbeat beach holiday.

Varkala Kerala

Varkala Beach in Kerala is an offbeat beach holiday destination that gives tough competition to Goa.

This beautiful destination is perched on a cliff which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. Ayurvedic spas, yoga sessions, and seafood cafes along the cliff with a mesmerising view of the Arabian sea offers an unforgettable travel experience.

Unlike Goa, Varkala remains relatively uncrowded, even in peak season. It’s ideal for travellers seeking hidden gems in India where they can rejuvenate in peace.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry, also known as Puducherry, offers a unique mix of French colonial heritage and serene beaches. If you are someone who is searching for a peaceful and laid-back vacation destination, then Pondicherry is the best choice for you.

With beautiful beaches and colourful architecture, this destination will surely make your stress and worries fade away. Promenade Beach and Serenity Beach are standout options for those craving uncrowded beach destinations. Paradise beach is another beautiful destination which is a white sand beach and is isolated from the town.

Pondicherry also has some amazing cafes with mouth watering delicacies. You can simply enjoy a freshly baked croissant by the sea. The peaceful vibes and unique cultural blend of Pondicherry are perfect for a quiet Goa getaway.

Vizag (Vishakhapatnam), Andra Pradesh

Vishakhapatnam, fondly known as Vizag, is a coastal gem nestled in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, India. Vizag offers one of the most charming coastlines overlooking the Arabian Sea. The city is especially renowned for its pristine beaches, making it a favourite destination for travellers seeking serenity and adventure.

The R.K. Beach, centrally located, is a hub for families and couples alike. Its golden sands and tranquil waters are complemented by attractions like the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum and the vibrant evening food stalls. Rushikonda Beach, with its emerald waves and lush surroundings, is a haven for water sports enthusiasts. Activities like jet-skiing, windsurfing, and kayaking make it an adventure hotspot.

Diu, Gujarat

Diu, a former Portuguese colony, exudes old-world charm and tranquillity. With its quiet beaches like Nagoa Beach and Ghoghla Beach, Diu is perfect for those seeking Goa alternatives. The town’s Portuguese architecture, pristine churches, and laid-back atmosphere create a unique coastal experience.

December is an ideal time to visit Diu as the weather is pleasant, and the festive spirit subtly adds to its allure. Diu’s serene vibe makes it one of the top uncrowded beach destinations in India.

Alibaug, Maharashtra

Located just 2 hours from Mumbai, Alibaug offers peaceful coastal retreats. This destination is just a ferry ride away from Mumbai. Alibaug also boasts luxury villas and boutique stays, ideal for travellers looking for uncrowded beach resorts in India.

Alibaug’s proximity to Mumbai makes it a convenient and offbeat beach holiday option for December travellers.

Whether you are a beach bum, a foodie or a nature lover, these destinations are perfect for you. these destinations prove that you don’t need to compromise on the Goa vibe to escape the crowds.

These hidden gems in India promise unforgettable experiences, making them perfect for your December getaway.