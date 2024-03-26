Destinations for Women Travellers

Safety is a primary concern for women travellers, regardless of their location. Whether residing in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Chennai, ensuring a safe travel experience is paramount. Here, we present six unique destinations with women-friendly accommodations, promising unforgettable adventures.

Exploring the Delhi-Haridwar Highway:

Surrounded by vibrant farmlands, this area offers a rustic charm, featuring activities such as bullock cart rides, organic farming, and nature walks. Explore the Haiderpur Wetlands, a sanctuary for migratory birds and freshwater Gangetic Dolphins. Visit the historic Sardhana Church, dating back to 1822, and consider staying at Namaste Dwaar for a wellness-focused retreat with private Ganga Aarti arrangements.

Venturing into Parwanoo:

For an offbeat experience in Himachal Pradesh, Parwanoo is an excellent choice. Enjoy a scenic cable car ride at Timber Trail amidst picturesque apple and peach orchards. Consider accommodation at Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, nestled atop a private hill, offering extensive spa treatments and a secluded ambiance.

Discovering Kumarakom:

Nature enthusiasts will find solace in Kumarakom, Kerala, renowned for its serene backwaters. Opt for a stay aboard a traditional houseboat or embark on a sunset cruise. For an immersive cultural experience, consider Coconut Lagoon, offering sustainability initiatives and guided bird watching tours.

Exploring Kevadia:

Experience the charm of offbeat Gujarat in Kevadia, home to the iconic Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam reservoir. Explore the scenic landscapes and attractions like the state-of-the-art zoo and Children’s Nutrition Park. Consider staying at Statue of Unity Tent City -1 for eco-friendly accommodations and adventure activities such as river rafting and trekking.

Adventuring in Jawai:

Embark on an unconventional wildlife adventure in Jawai, renowned for its leopard population. Enjoy thrilling jeep safaris and breathtaking views of the Jawai dam. Consider a stay at Welcome Heritage Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, offering wild adventures and a culinary journey featuring a blend of Rajasthani and international cuisine.

Exploring Gir:

Gir is the ultimate destination for witnessing Asiatic Lions, offering exciting forest safaris and bird watching opportunities. Experience local culture through performances and visits to attractions like the crocodile breeding centre. Consider a luxurious village-inspired stay at Aramness Gir, offering specialized game drives and authentic Gujarati cuisine experiences.

These destinations not only prioritize safety but also offer unique and enriching experiences for female travellers seeking memorable adventures and tranquillity alike.