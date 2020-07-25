Emirates to cover medical expenses if travellers catch Coronavirus

Emirates airline of the United Arab Emirates has become the first airline in the world to offer to cover medical expenses and quarantine costs for customers if they contact Covid-19 during their trip.

The airline will pay medical expenses of up to € 150,000 ($ 173,000) and quarantine costs of up to € 100 for 14 days, if they are diagnosed with coronavirus while travelling, and away from home.

Coverage can be availed by all customers, at no additional cost, from now until October 31, 2020. It is valid for long 31 days from the time they fly the first leg of their trip so that passengers can continue to have the benefit even if travelling forward from their Emirates destination.

Emirates group chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said in a press release, "Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate the risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility."

"We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for Covid-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel."

Emirates is the first airline to take this step to enhance traveller confidence, but not the first player in the tourism industry to offer COVID payouts. Emirates is habitually named as one of the world's top airlines in Skytrax's prestigious annual awards.

The UAE's strategic location between Oman and Saudi Arabia makes it the primary connection for travellers heading from west to east and vice versa. The airline's headquarters is located at Dubai International Airport, named the third-busiest airport in the world in 2018, and the airline will be eager to resume its once-bustling international operations.