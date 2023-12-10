Festive in Philadelphia: Top Holiday Experiences Await

The holiday season in Philadelphia is magical when the city is lit up with sparkling lights and festive decorations. It is also during this period that Philadelphia comes alive with a plethora of festive activities and attractions. Visitors can enjoy enchanting light displays, holiday markets, and charming historic sites, making it a perfect destination to imbibe the season’s holiday spirit. Add memorable moments to your holiday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, until January 1, 2024

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is a great place to get some holiday shopping done. Dozens of local artisans sell holiday-inspired crafts, gifts, and other goods at this market. Enjoy food, confections, and local beer from stands set up on the West side of historic City Hall.

LumiNature at Philadelphia Zoo, until– January 6, 2024

Head to America’s first zoo for LumiNature at Philadelphia Zoo. More than a million lights create dozens of illuminating, animal-themed displays that are spread throughout the grounds. Experience different themed zones, including the popular Penguin Prismatic area, featuring a 40-foot-tall penguin that glimmers with 40,000 lights. Another whimsical zone is the Shimmer River, featuring a 100-foot-long tunnel made of 4,000 lights that create scenes from growing vines to blooming flowers.

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, until – January 1, 2024

For the first time ever, the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular is coming to FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Walk through an immersive environment filled with gigantic seasonal light displays. Visitors of all ages can enjoy snow tubing, ice skating, and seasonal snacks all in one place.

A Longwood Christmas, until – January 7, 2024

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, in the Countryside of Philadelphia, is worth the trip. Stroll the 1,000+ acre property to admire beautifully decorated trees and other holiday light displays. Or relax and warm up beside one of several fire pits. Visit in the evening to see the entire property glow with half a million carefully strung holiday lights.

Philadelphia Christmas Village, until – December 24, 2023

Across the street from the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is Philadelphia Christmas Village, the city’s authentic German Christmas market. Every year, more than 100 local artisans sell hand-crafted goods out of traditional wooden shopping stalls. The annual market features a beer garden, as well as family-friendly activities, including a carousel, Ferris wheel, and a train for children.

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular at the Comcast Technology Center, until – January 1, 2024

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular at the Comcast Technology Center features performances by the Philadelphia Ballet to classic holiday songs. Visitors are welcome into the centre’s lobby to stand and watch the 15-minute show on a massive screen. And if you are hungry, head downstairs to The Concourse at Comcast Center, a food court filled with casual dining options.

Holiday Attractions at Macy’s, until – December 31, 2023

The Macy’s Christmas Light Show in the historic Wanamaker Building has been a Philadelphia tradition since 1956. The show features whimsical holiday scenes made of over 100,000 LED lights, including a tree made of 34,500 LED lights. The lights dance along to classic tunes from the Wanamaker Organ, which is the largest fully functional pipe organ in the world.

Another holiday attraction in the department store is Macy’s Dickens Village. Visitors are transported into Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The 6,000-square-foot walk-through experience features more than two dozen scenes from the classic holiday story.

Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium, until December 24, 2023

Home to the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast, Adventure Aquarium’s Christmas Underwater special event features “sea”-sonal fun. Enjoy appearances by Scuba Santa, who dives daily, posing for selfies among the sea turtles, sharks, and stingrays. Or awe at the world’s largest underwater Christmas Tree. Then, take a winter stroll through Snowtunda, where the Aquarium sprinkles guests with snow-like flurries.

Hanukkah celebrations at Betsy Ross House, December 8, 2023

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional menorah lighting ceremony at the Betsy Ross House. The community event is hosted in partnership with the Old City Jewish Arts Center. Festivities include traditional treats like latkes and jelly doughnuts. Children will be given dreidels and menorahs till supplies last.

The Miracle on South 13th Street, Through December

The Miracle on South 13th Street is an annual tradition where residents create a stunning holiday display for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Over 300,000 lights are strung along the street, crossing overhead from house to house, while each home features their own unique holiday theme. Visitors are welcome to drive through or walk along the block to admire each house in greater detail.

Kwanzaa celebrations at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, December 26, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). The holiday is rooted in African harvest traditions that uplift principles of family, community, and culture. AAMP hosts a series of family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, interactive workshops, and community discussions that recognize and honour the seven principles of Kwanzaa.