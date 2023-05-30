Uttarkhand 8th Century Kutumbari temple lost has been found: Locals have built homes upon the temple ruins

As per the recent finding narrate that, the tale otherwise. It has been found that although the structure of the temple no longer stands there as it did, it remain can be found spread across the village as a part of the local homes.



It seems that locals have used the ruins to build their houses.

Over the time, the temple has become part of the courtyards, verandahs and even doors of the local people, few of which even too away parts of the ancient structure to build their houses.

If we go by the survey that has been conducted by the Dehradun circle of the ASI, it has been documented the existence of the temple ruins as recently as in 2000. But in the 20 years after 2000, the ruins also vanished. Thin in the month of January, this year, ASI finally announced that, it disappeared and included it in a list of 50 lost monuments across India.

Reportedly, the villages have repurposed the temple’s architectural components to build their homes. Referring to this, a senior ASI official stated, that they have found a dozen houses in Dwarahat that had temple material, and that there could be more.

ASI’s Superintendent archaeologist Manoj Kumar Saxena further added, the temple came under ASI’s protection on March 26, 1915 along with 7 other temples. It was last mentioned in records compiled in 1957. In the next survey in 1964, there was very little physical evidence of the temple on the ground.