Try this recipe to celebrate national peach melba day

National Peach Melba Day 2026 is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a dessert that blends simplicity with classic elegance. Peach Melba was created by legendary French chef Auguste Escoffier to honor opera star Nellie Melba, and it has remained a favorite for generations. With tender peaches, silky vanilla ice cream, and a bright raspberry sauce, this dessert is refreshing, light, and perfect for a special occasion.

Ingredients

4 ripe peaches

4 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups raspberries (fresh or frozen)

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Optional garnish: mint leaves or toasted almonds

DirectionsStart by poaching the peaches. In a saucepan, bring the water and sugar to a gentle boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Lower the heat, add the vanilla extract, and carefully place the peaches into the syrup. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally, until the peaches are tender. Remove from the liquid, allow them to cool slightly, then peel and cut in half.

For the raspberry sauce, combine raspberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small pan. Cook over medium heat for about five minutes, stirring gently, until the berries release their juices and form a thick sauce. Strain if you prefer a smooth texture.

To serve, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to each bowl, top with peach halves, and spoon the raspberry sauce over everything. Garnish if desired and enjoy this timeless dessert in honor of National Peach Melba Day 2026.