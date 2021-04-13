Ugadi New beginnings and traditions: Festivals are unseen thread that keeps us rooted in life, so are women

Ugadi is one of the important festivals celebrated in India, especially in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The festival is known by different names in different states. The Kannadigas and Telugus call it "Ugadi", the Marathis call it "GudiPadwa".



This festival symbolises new beginnings. Ugadi is traditionally referred to as Yugadi – yug meaning ear and Adi meaning beginning. The festival comes in springtime when new leaves make their appearance, branches are filled with flowers, the sun is bright, and the cuckoo song announces the advent of a new day. The spring season's arrival brings freshness, new beginnings, and glad tidings as nature get into celebratory mode.

Traditionally speaking, all the festivals in India are celebrated with a spirit of togetherness and unity. Ugadi symbolises new beginnings, but this time around, it has its challenges and unfortunately, the pandemic has in a way restricted us from experiencing Ugadi to its fullest.

Symbolically the festival is marked with new beginnings, so why not celebrate it with new traditions.

As "Art of Living" founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mentions, "The role of women in society's development is of utmost importance. Infact, it is the only thing that determines whether a society is strong and harmonious or otherwise. Women are the backbone of society."

With the lockdown in place, the definition of celebrations has changed. It feels like a distant memory when we could have met our family and friends on special occasions. Like the word, Ugadi means starting afresh celebrating festivals have also turned a new leaf, and women's role has become even more critical.

Building a stronger bond

She not only beautifies the house with mango leaves and marigolds. She brings the whole family together to pitch in the festivities and decorate the home.

The waking up early ritual

Women wake up early to prepare for the day's lavish lunch and ensure that the family members also get a good healthy start for the day. Especially when summers around the corner, an early morning start keeps us motivated and active.

Ugadipacchaddi or Bevu Bella

It is a mixture of neem flowers or buds, jaggery, green chillies, salt, tamarind juice and un-ripened mango. Having this on an auspicious just before we break for summer has multiple health benefits. It also symbolises that life is a mixed bag, and we prepare for all those experiences.

The neem flowers prevent skin allergies and kill germs and bacteria. Jaggery precludes the possibility of anaemia; chilli powder improves both our immune system and our eyesight; the tamarind helps with digestion; salt helps keep our body hydrated, and the un-ripened green mango improves our blood circulation.

It is a day to adore vibrant colours and beautiful traditional clothes

The women in the family adorn themselves with silk sarees, and men wear silk dhotis. Ugadi works not only as a special occasion but also allows women to express themselves through clothing. (an excellent way of self-expression)

The delicious food prepared on Ugadi has all the love and affection plus the added benefits of boosting our immune system. The women in our house make sure that we are well-taken care of their courage, selflessness and dedication are humbling. There are no words to thank them adequately. But we can definitely; share the load in preparing for the festivities and take time to appreciate them for all the hard work put in. Festivals are the unseen thread that keeps us rooted in life so are the women. We must protect them and cherish them.