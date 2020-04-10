Unlock the DIY home care this lockdown period

Whilst our next visit to salon has become questionable, 'At-home care' becomes a must-do. Some of the small positives to be gained during this unsettling period, is having plenty of 'me time'.

With more time on our hands at home while we self-isolate, it presents plethora of opportunities to master the art of the self-care.

DIY is one of those activities that most of us intend to do regularly, then life gets in the way. Your beauty routine may be pretty far down your list of priorities at the minute, but taking the time to do something lovely for yourself can be a soothing balm for the soul, or at the very least a fun distraction for an hour or so.

Luckily, there are a range of nifty ingredients available on the market that'll help you to create elixir from the comfort of your home.

To reveal the most effective home care remedies and DIY masks for your hair and skin, we have, Puii - regional trainer, green trends Unisex Hair and Style Salon.

At-home hair spa

As salon-goers face the closure of hair spas many men and women who rely on salon visits to keep their lengths healthy could be left wondering.

Too often, we pay attention to the lengths of our hair and give our scalp no attention. But caring for your scalp improves the overall health of your tresses.

Hair spa removes impurities and deep rooted dirt inside pores and tames frizz giving hair a smooth texture from root to tip and repairs the damages.

It is mandatory especially for treated (coloured or smoothening) to do hair spa as it is still imperative to take a close look at the condition of your precious locks.

Steps in hair spa:

OILING - Apply mildly heated coconut oil onto your scalp and massage your hair for about 10 minutes. Oiling is traditional practice which makes hair shiny & smooth and also prevents the mask from entering into roots by clogging the follicles.

STEAMING - Dip a clean towel in warm water. Wring out the excess water so that it's damp and wrap the towel around your head and hair. Since there are lack of salon equipment, switching for steaming at-home alternatives makes the whole process complete.

The moist heat from the warm damp towel encourages blood flow to circulate thus promoting hair growth. The steam lifts the hair cuticle allowing the hair mask to penetrate deeply into the hair.

APPLYING THE MASK – It is important to make sure that your DIY Masks are nutrition-rich just like how we watch out for our body.

Here, we are using 1 Banana, to control dandruff and soften the hair, 1 egg, to strengthens the scalp, reduces hair loss, 2 spoons of Honey, to moisturize the hair and gives it a shiny look and few cucumber slices, to hydrate the mask and for smooth application. Apply the mask to your hair, starting from the roots and let it set for 15-20 minutes.

RINSING - Wash the mask using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat every fortnight for Smooth, Shiny & Gorgeous hair!