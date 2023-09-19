Unlocking the Blessings of Lord Ganesha: Insights from Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri

As the vibrant festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi commence, a unanimous chorus of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" resonates through every corner, transcending our differences. In the spirit of this auspicious occasion, celebrity astrologer Parduman Suri, who has been advising Padmashree Anuradha Paudwal, Singer Ram Sanker, Politician Ajay Kapoor, actresss Ritu Shivpuri, Singer Krishna Beruaa, and Actress Anshi Sharma unveils unique insights into how individuals from various zodiac signs can seek the benevolence of Lord Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Proper Way to Offer Prayers

Lord Ganesha is revered as a symbol of wisdom, and his distinctive physique, with a large stomach, signifies great intelligence—the ability to digest profound knowledge. Ganesha's trusted vehicle, the rat, represents the gnawing away of fallacies from our minds.

Here are two significant customs to observe this Ganesh Chaturthi:

1) Replace the household idol of Lord Ganesha with an idol of Margaj Ganesh after completing the fast. This practice ensures auspiciousness and the removal of hindrances in all endeavors.

2) When offering betel leaves and betel nuts to Lord Ganesha, choose an idol that represents him in old age, not the child form commonly found in the market. This thoughtful gesture aligns with proper customs.

Zodiac-Specific Worship

Astrologer Parduman Suri suggests distinct ways of worship for individuals based on their zodiac signs:

1) Aries: Those under the Aries sign should offer jaggery to Lord Ganpati daily, a practice that promises happiness, prosperity, and peace of mind.

2) Taurus: Individuals with the Taurus sign should revere Lord Ganesha in his Siddhi Vinayak form and offer sugar candy, a ritual believed to resolve all problems when performed daily.

3) Gemini: Those born under the Gemini sign should worship Lord Ganesha alongside Goddess Lakshmi, presenting moong ladoos as offerings while adorning the deity with flowers daily.

4) Cancer: Cancerians should pay homage to Lord Ganesha in his Vakratunda form, offering flowers with a sandalwood tilak, a unique practice distinguishing it from the usual Roli offerings.

5) Leo: Individuals of the Leo sign should offer vibrant red flowers to Lord Ganesha, along with Lakshmi Ganesha, while presenting Motichoorladoos as part of their devotion.

6) Virgo: Virgo sign bearers should jointly worship Lakshmi Ganesh and present 21 pairs of Durva during their puja.

7) Libra: Those in the Libra sign should offer five coconuts during their worship of Lord Ganesha, focusing on the Vakratunda form.

8) Scorpio: Scorpios are advised to chant the mantra "Om Namo BhagwateGajannaya" daily and worship Shwetark Ganesha, offering red flowers to overcome life's challenges.

9) Sagittarius: Individuals with a Sagittarius sign should offer yellow flowers to Lord Ganapati and laddus as part of their devotion.

10) Capricorn: Capricorns should consistently worship Shakti Vinayak in Lord Ganesha's form, offering betel leaves, betel nuts, cardamom, and cloves during their puja.

11) Aquarius: Those in the Aquarius sign should worship Shakti Vinayak Ganesha, presenting gram flour ladoos and red flowers to alleviate sorrows.

12) Pisces: People of the Pisces sign should worship the Haridra form of Lord Ganesha, ensuring offerings contain saffron and honey for their devotion.