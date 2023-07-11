Unveiling a medley of works by global masters from varied periods of modern art

Titled ‘Masterpieces and Editions,’ AstaGuru’s upcoming auction is set to unveil a medley of works by global masters from varied periods of modern art. This finely curated selection will traverse the rich tapestry of artistic evolution, from the early 20th-century movements to the groundbreaking artistic expressions in the contemporary era with creations by artists, including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Bernard Buffet, Marc Chagall, René Magritte, and Joan Miró. The finely curated selection also showcases creations by Surrealist master Salvador Dalí as well as works in three different mediums by famous pop art icon Andy Warhol. Also on offer is a range of signature style creations by globally renowned contemporary artists, including Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Fernando Botero, Anthony James, and KAWS. The auction is scheduled to be held on July 20-21, 2023.

Talking about the upcoming auction, Sneha Gautam, Senior Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru, said, “We are thrilled to present this second edition of our international art auction. The exquisite selection presents a captivating glimpse into the evolution of modern art, spanning from the influential movements of the early 20th century to the present times. It is an extraordinary opportunity for art collectors to acquire works from a remarkable selection of global masterpieces. The curation for the auction was meticulously done to ensure that each artwork resonates with the discerning tastes of our collectors.”

The auction presents several works by artists from France, which emerged as a melting pot of modern art and shaped the course of global art history.