US destinations to watch in 2024

The United States, with its diverse landscapes and communities, offers a myriad of travel experiences for those seeking adventure and exploration. In 2024, five destinations stand out as must-visit places, each offering unique attractions and experiences.

Kansas City, Missouri: Swiftmania set to drive record numbers

Kansas City has recently become a hotspot due to the high-profile relationship between pop and country music sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The city, adorned with over 200 water installations, is a sports mecca hosting everything from soccer to the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. In August, it will host Triple Crown Sports’ inaugural ‘PickleCon’ competition and is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The city will also welcome the National Women’s Soccer League, Kansas City Current, making their debut at the CPKC Stadium in 2024. The thriving barbecue scene, featuring everything from pork to jackfruit, adds a flavorful touch to the city’s attractions. For autumn visitors, The American Royal, the largest BBQ competition globally, promises a delicious experience with over 600 teams competing.

Santa Fe, New Mexico: America’s melting pot of creativity

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Santa Fe is a mystical and eclectic destination known for its healing qualities and vibrant creative community. The city blends Native American, Spanish, and Anglo-American cultures seamlessly, offering a unique experience for visitors. With attractions like the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, showcasing the ‘Making a Life’ exhibition until March 2024, and the immersive art experience ‘House of Eternal Return’ at Meow Wolf, Santa Fe is a hub of creativity. The Santa Fe Indian Market in August 2024, featuring artists from over 200 tribes, is a highlight. To fully appreciate the city’s arts, culture, and culinary offerings, the Art + Sol winter festival is a must-attend event.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: where old meets new

As the birthplace of the U.S. and the first World Heritage City, Philadelphia boasts a rich history alongside a contemporary culinary and arts scene. The city, described by the Michelin Green Guide as an “open-air museum,” features over 600 sculptures, statues, and 4,400 outdoor murals. In late 2024, the Calder Gardens Museum will open, celebrating the impact of three generations of the Calder family on Philadelphia. The city’s culinary scene, a true epicurean’s heaven, offers everything from street food to fine dining. Don’t miss iconic treats like Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies, soft pretzels, and the famous Philly Tastykake in various flavors.

St. Pete/Clearwater, Florida: From endless beaches to street art

Nestled between Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, St. Pete/Clearwater offers a perfect blend of outdoor beauty and a vibrant art scene. With a 35-mile stretch of coastline, including National State Parks like Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island, nature lovers and beachgoers will find paradise. St. Pete is an artistic enclave with eight museums and 532 stunning street murals. In October 2024, Downtown St. Pete will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the SHINE Mural Festival. Explore The Dali Museum’s immersive experience, Dali Alive 360° Dome, and contemporary glass art exhibits at the Imagine Museum. The Chihuly Collection, featuring Dale Chihuly’s art, is another must-visit.

Asheville, North Carolina: The majestic mountainous city

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a city surrounded by protected wilderness and the tallest peaks in the East. Embracing its Appalachian history and heritage, Asheville combines music and the great outdoors. Each summer, the ‘Shindig on the Green’ festival celebrates traditional bluegrass music, dance, and storytelling. For nature enthusiasts, the city offers spectacular hiking, biking, water rafting, and horseback riding trails. AutoCamp’s newest luxury airstream campsite, opening along the banks of the French Broad River, provides a unique lodging experience. Additionally, the new LOGE Asheville, set to open next summer, offers a renovated property with outdoor fire pits and bike racks in each room at the iconic landmark roadside motel, The Mountaineer Inn.

In 2024, these five U.S. destinations promise unforgettable experiences, from sports and art to history and nature, making them top contenders for any traveler’s itinerary.