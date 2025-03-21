Live
- India got back 297 stolen antiquities from US in 2024
- SEBI cracks down on firms diverting funds for personal use
- Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Expands with New Outlet in Hyderabad
- Dr. Lion Kiron Hosts Grand Iftar Party
- ‘Pellikani Prasad’ review: A laugh riot with a quirky take on marriage
- Vaishnavi Chaitanya Inaugurates Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur
- Karnataka to Establish Deep-Tech Park in Jangamakote to Boost High-Tech Industries
- Gluten-Free and Allergen-Friendly Dining: A Necessity or a Trend in India?
- Will work to maintain sanctity of Tirumala, says CM Chandrababu after visiting temple
- MS Dhoni recreates ‘Animal’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Inaugurates Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur
Highlights
Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, famed for her role in ‘Baby,’ inaugurated Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur alongside Vygha Reddy, wife of producer Dil Raju.
Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, famed for her role in ‘Baby,’ inaugurated Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur alongside Vygha Reddy, wife of producer Dil Raju.
The grand launch celebrated the brands' commitment to premium beauty and wellness services. Franchise owners Vijay Kumar Jain, Dr Kiran, and Avinash emphasized their vision for excellence, while Kallem Raghavender Reddy and COO Alapati Sirisha highlighted their goal of international standards.
Operating from 7 AM to 11 PM, the new branch caters to busy lifestyles, offering a transformative self-care experience.
Next Story