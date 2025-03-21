  • Menu
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Inaugurates Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur

Highlights

Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, famed for her role in ‘Baby,’ inaugurated Sikara Clinics and Femina Flaunt Studio in Kondapur alongside Vygha Reddy, wife of producer Dil Raju.

The grand launch celebrated the brands' commitment to premium beauty and wellness services. Franchise owners Vijay Kumar Jain, Dr Kiran, and Avinash emphasized their vision for excellence, while Kallem Raghavender Reddy and COO Alapati Sirisha highlighted their goal of international standards.

Operating from 7 AM to 11 PM, the new branch caters to busy lifestyles, offering a transformative self-care experience.

