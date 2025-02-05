Valentine’s Day 2025: Thoughtful Gifts That Show You Really Care

Looking for a Valentine's Day gift that goes beyond the usual chocolates and roses? This carefully curated selection brings together unique presents that combine thoughtfulness with practicality. From fitness-focused protein powders to luxurious beauty items and practical accessories, each gift has been chosen to show your special someone that you understand and support their interests and lifestyle. Whether your partner is passionate about health and wellness, beauty, fashion, or staying organised, you'll find something here that speaks to their personal preferences while making their daily life a little better. Love That Lasts – Color Cupid Love Season Velvety Bullet Lipstick Trio





This Valentine’s, embrace 12-hour luscious lips with the Color Cupid Love Season Velvety Bullet Lipstick – Sunlit Charm Trio. Designed for every mood and moment, this set features three versatile shades that glide on effortlessly, delivering intense pigment in just one swipe. Its hydrating formula keeps lips soft and nourished, ensuring all-day comfort with a luxurious matte finish.

Whether it's a romantic date or a self-love celebration, this lightweight, long-lasting lipstick is your perfect companion. Give the gift of bold, beautiful lips this season with Color Cupid—because love deserves the perfect shade! Price: ₹673 Oriflame Eclat Amor & Toujours Eau De Toilette for Him and Her





This Valentine's Day, surprise your special someone with the perfect fragrance that captures romance and passion. For her, *Éclat Amour Intensité Eau de Toilette* is a dazzling blend of sparkling white florals, juicy fruits, and an elegant woody drydown, creating a scent that is both sensual and sophisticated. For him, an irresistibly romantic aromatic fougère fragrance balances fresh citrus and spices with a warm Vegetal Leather Accord, exuding masculinity and refined sensuality. Together, these perfumes make the ultimate gift set, allowing both of you to celebrate love with captivating scents that linger long after the moment has passed.

Price: INR 2,299 & 2,399 Shyft Plant Protein Isolate





This Valentine’s Day, show your health-conscious partner how much you care with a thoughtful gift that supports their wellness journey: Shyft’s Plant Protein Isolate. Known for its commitment to clean, sustainable, and effective nutrition, Shyft has created a plant-based protein powder with just five meticulously chosen ingredients, free from refined sugars, artificial flavors, emulsifiers, and preservatives. Each scoop delivers high-quality protein—up to 26g per serving in the Unflavored variant—along with 4.2g of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), making it perfect for muscle recovery and supplementing daily protein intake. Designed for versatility and ease, it blends seamlessly into water, plant-based milk, or smoothies for a smooth, hassle-free experience. In a country where 9 out of 10 diets are protein-deficient, as highlighted by the PRODIGY survey, Shyft’s Plant Protein Isolate bridges dietary gaps while embodying minimalism, transparency, and functionality. Price: INR 1,620 Farmley Dark Choco-Orange Date Bites





Valentine’s Day is incomplete without a touch of chocolate, to shower love and show how much you truly care. But, if you’re looking for guilt-free indulgence, look no further than these delectable Dark Choco-Orange Date Bites by Farmley, a leading healthy snacking brand. These date bites pack a punch of health and nutrition, made with eight wholesome ingredients, namely orange, cocoa, almonds, dates, pistachios, cashews, honey and ghee. These bite-sized treats have no added sugar or preservatives, making them the perfect choice for those craving something sweet without skimping on health. They're easy to carry, too, making them an ideal on-the-go snack.

Price: INR 400 [200g tin containing 10 Date Bites] WOW Skin Science Rosemary with Biotin Hair Care Kit!









This Valentine’s Day, gift your loved one the WOW Skin Science Rosemary with Biotin Hair Care Kit—a thoughtful way to show you care. This 3-step solution nourishes, strengthens, and protects hair, helping to reduce hair fall and promote fuller, healthier locks. Infused with rosemary oil and biotin, it stimulates the scalp, boosts circulation, and fortifies strands for long-term hair wellness.

Free from parabens, sulfates, and cruelty, this 100% vegan, clinically tested kit includes hair oil, shampoo, and conditioner—everything needed for a complete hair care routine. Give the gift of self-care and confidence this Valentine’s with WOW Skin Science! Price: ₹1599 Neutriderm Detox Cleanser





Gift your partner the love of healthy, glowing skin this Valentine’s Day with Neutriderm Detox Cleanser. Enriched with activated charcoal and natural antioxidants, it deeply cleanses, removes impurities, and refreshes the skin, leaving it soft and radiant. Whether they’re prepping for a special date or winding down with self-care, this thoughtful gift shows you care in the best way—because nothing says love like skin that feels as good as it looks!

Price: INR 950 Rangita Full-Length Embellished Anarkali





Gift your partner timeless elegance this Valentine’s Day with the Rangita Full-Length Embellished Anarkali. Featuring intricate detailing and a graceful silhouette, this stunning outfit is perfect for a romantic evening or festive celebration. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner or a special occasion, this Anarkali adds a touch of sophistication and charm. Show your love with a gift that makes them feel beautiful inside and out!

Price: INR 1,999 Swiss Military FF1 Car Organizer





This Valentine’s Day, surprise your partner with the Swiss Military FF1 Car Organizer, a perfect blend of functionality and style. Designed to keep their car neat and organised, this organiser makes it easy to store essentials, from gadgets to accessories, while on the go. Whether it's for their daily drive or a weekend getaway, this practical gift will help them stay clutter-free and enjoy every journey a little more. A thoughtful gesture for the one who loves both order and adventure!

Available on Amazon as well. Price: INR 1,190 ASICS Novablast 5 Shoes



