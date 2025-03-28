VJ Sunny Ventures into Culinary World with Amrutham Adda

Popular actor and ‘Bigg Boss 5’ winner VJ Sunny has stepped into the food industry with the launch of Amrutham Adda, a South Indian kitchen in Krishna Nagar, Hyderabad.

The grand opening saw a star-studded gathering, including Telugu entertainment celebrities. Amrutham Adda offers a playful twist on traditional dishes with humorously named delights like ‘Magastar Idly’, ‘Victory Vada’, and ‘Power Star Poori’.

The quirky kids’ menu features ‘Tom and Jerry Dosa’ and ‘Chocolate Dosa’. With its unique concept, Amrutham Adda promises not just delicious food but a fun-filled dining experience for all.