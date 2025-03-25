VJ Sunny Ventures into Culinary World with the Grand Launch of Amrutham Adda in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After making waves in the entertainment industry with his win on Bigg Boss 5, Actor Arun Abhimanyu, popularly known as VJ Sunny, is now setting his sights on the culinary world. He unveiled his new venture, Amrutham Adda, a South Indian kitchen, at Pillar No 1549, Krishna Nagar, Hyderabad, with a grand and star-studded launch event.





The evening was graced by several Bigg Boss celebrities and well-known personalities from the Telugu entertainment industry, including Priyanka Jain, Manas Nagulapalli, RJ Kajal, Priyanka Singh, Priya, Lobo, and Tv5 Murthy many others.





One of the highlights of the menu is its creative and humorous take on traditional South Indian dishes. Some of the names of the food items are sure to make you smile, including Magastar Idly, Balaiah Bajji, Victory Vada, Darling Dosa, Power Star Poori, and Junior Idly. For the little ones, there's a quirky kids' menu featuring Jamdosa, Tom and Jerry Dosa, Bananna Dosa, Syrup Idly, and Chocolate Dosa.

The unique twist on traditional flavors paired with playful names sets Amrutham Adda apart, making it not just a place for food but also an experience for families, friends, and food lovers.