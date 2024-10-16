Wacoal India and CPAA Unite for Breast Cancer Awareness

Wacoal India, the premium lingerie brand from Japan, proudly announces the third edition of the #WacoalKnowsBreast initiative, aimed at raising breast cancer awareness and encouraging women to prioritize their health. This year, the brand continues its collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), a renowned non-profit organization celebrated for its distinctive approach to 'Total Management of Cancer.'

As part of this initiative, Wacoal India will contribute ₹10 for every bra purchased in October through its online platform or at physical stores nationwide. This contribution will bolster CPAA’s mission to provide essential resources, education, and support services to individuals affected by breast cancer while promoting early detection practices among women. The brand has consistently championed women’s well-being, recognizing that breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers affecting women globally. Through this collaboration, the brand aims to empower women to take proactive steps toward their health and well-being.

Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal India, shared her thoughts, saying, “At Wacoal, we strive to make a positive difference in every woman’s life through meaningful initiatives. Breast cancer awareness is critical not just in India but globally, and we are proud to once again collaborate with CPAA to support this cause. With this third partnership, we hope to further our reach and impact, ensuring that our efforts bring real change to those who need it the most.”

Alka Bisen, CEO of Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), said: “Breast cancer remains prevalent in India, but early detection can lead to treatment and cure. At CPAA, our mission is to ensure awareness, timely detection, and support for treatment. Partnering with Wacoal in their continued dedication to this crucial cause fills us with pride. We look forward to many more impactful collaborations.”

As part of the campaign, Wacoal India will distribute pink bands with every in-store purchase to symbolize Pink October and reinforce the message of breast cancer awareness. With three successful partnerships with CPAA to date, this initiative strives to ignite a lasting movement towards a brighter and healthier future for women across India.