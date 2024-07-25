Live
Wamiqa Gabbi Stuns in Abu Sandeep’s Ivory Trail Lehenga and Webbed Headgear at ICW 2024 Opening
ASAL and Mard by Abu Sandeep made their debut in New Delhi at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands Limited.
ASAL and Mard by Abu Sandeep made their debut in New Delhi at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands Limited. Celebrities Taha Shah Badussha and Wamiqa Gabbi were the stars of the show, serving as muses for the labels.
Wamiqa Gabbi opened the show in an Ivory Trail Lehenga from the ‘Botanical Bloom’ line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads, pearls, and crystals. She closed the show in a Red Lehenga from the ‘Bridal Gota’ collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi, and crystals.
Taha Shah Badussha showcased an olive silk tissue long kurta with crystal-encrusted flying birds, paired with brocade flared pants. In another appearance, he wore brocade pants with a Zardozi-embroidered textile drape and matching Zardozi belt.
The show featured a Haveli-inspired backdrop by Abhinav Bhagat Events, complemented by a soundtrack with comedian Sumukhi Suresh and musician duo Akshay and IP. The collection combined traditional textiles, embroideries, and designs with modern flair, celebrating the spirit of love between modern couples. GKChudiwala's intricate fine jewellery complemented the garments, aligning with the vision of Abu Sandeep's young labels, ASAL and Mard.