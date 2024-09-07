Welcome Bappa home with easy-to-make Microwave recipes

Ganesh Festivitiesare a time for devotion, celebration, and ofcourse, delicious food! To make your festivities even more joyous, Godrej Appliances brings to you 11 delicious modak recipes to celebrate the 11 days of festivity! These quick, easy, and mouth-watering Microwave recipes will make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations even more special. From classic delights to innovative twists, our recipes have something for everyone. So, let’s cook up some love and bring Bappa home!

STEAMED MODAK





Ingredients for Stuffing:



• Coconut, Grated - 2 cups

• Melted Jaggery - 1 cup

• Milk – 1/4 cup

• Elaichi powder – 1/2 tsp

Ingredients for Dough:



• Rice flour - 2 cups

• Water - 1 cup

• Ghee - 2 tbsp

Method of Preparation:



• Boil the water & ghee, add rice flour in it, mix well and set aside for 20 minutes.

• Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add all the ingredients mentioned for stuffing, mix well and set aside.

• Make equal size balls of the rice dough. Make a small hollow in the centre and place the stuffing in it. Now joint the open edges together and give it shape like a whole garlic.

• Take a microwave oven safe wide bowl, pour 1 cup of water in it and cook for 2 minutes in micro mode. Get it to a boil.

• Arrange the modaks in Microwave safe idly plates and place it in the hot water bowl, cover with lid and steam these modaks for 5 minutes in micro mode. Set to cool and serve.

AIR FRIED MODAK





Ingredients for Dough:



Maida - 1 cup

Salt - A pinch

Ghee, For Shallow Frying - 2 tbsp

Ingredients for Stuffing;



Coconut, Grated - 2 cups

Jaggery, Melted - 1 cup

Elaichi Powder – 1/2 tsp

Sesame Seeds - 2 tsp

Method of Preparation:



Warm the water and add maida in it, mix well and make soft dough. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Take any mixing bowl, add all the ingredients mentioned for stuffing, mix well & keep aside.

Make equal size balls of the dough. Make a small hollow in the centre and place the stuffing in it. Now join the open edges together and give it a shape like whole garlic and apply ghee to all the modaks.

Arrange the modaks in a baking dish or crispy plate. Keep the tray on the high grill rack and shallow fry for 12 minutes in convection mode at 200°C temperature. Stir once for better result, while shallow frying the modak. Set to cool and serve.

CHOCOLATE MODAK





Ingredients:



• Milk – 1/2 cup

• Sweetened Condensed Milk – 1/2 cup

• Chocolate Chips – 1/2 cup

• Graham Cracker Crumbs – 1 cup

• Pistachios, Finely Chopped – Few

Method of Preparation:

• In a microwave oven safe bowl, combine milk, condensed milk, and chocolate chips. Cook for 3 minutes in micro mode.

• Add graham cracker crumbs and mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

• Add chopped pistachios, mix well and cook again for 2 minutes.

• Transfer the mixture to a plate and let it cool slightly. Shape the modak either with hands or use a modak mould.

BAKED ORANGE MODAK





Ingredients For Orange Syrup:



• Sugar – 1/4 cup

• Orange Juice - 1/2 cup

Ingredients for Modak:

• Butter – 1/2 cup

• Sugar – 1/2 cup

• Yogurt – 1/2 cup

• Rava – 3/4 cup

• Flour – 1cup

• Milk - 1/2 cup

Method To Prepare the Orange Syrup:



• In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, combine sugar and orange juice. Cook on micro mode for 3 minutes (mix twice in-between). Set aside to cool.

Method To Prepare the Modak:



• Whip butter and sugar using a beater until the mixture thickens. Beat in the yogurt, follow by rava, then flour, and milk.

• Pour the batter in a lightly greased wide glass bowl and bake at 180°C for 16 minutes. Be careful not to over-bake, as this may make it difficult to bind.

• Once the rava base is ready and has cooled, break it up with your fingers. Mix in just enough orange syrup to bind it. Avoid adding too much syrup, as it could make the mixture soggy.

• Shape the modaks either with hands or use a modak mould. Refrigerate until ready to serve.





BAKED APPLE MODAK













Ingredients For Stuffing:

• Apple, Peeled & Chopped - 1

• Raisins – Few

• Jaggery, Grated – 3 tbsp

• Cinnamon Powder – A pinch

• Cashews, Broken – Few

Ingredients for Dough:



• Flour – 1 cup

• Sugar – 1 tsp

• Ghee – 2 tbsp

• Milk – 1/4 cup

• Water - As Required

• Oil, For Brushing

Method of Preparation:



• Mix sugar, ghee, milk and flour together, add water as needed to form a stiff dough.

• Divide the dough into pieces and roll each piece into a thin disk.

• Combine all the ingredients for stuffing in a bowl and mix well.

• Place a portion of the apple stuffing on each disk. Brush the edges of the disk with milk. Fold to form a modak.

• Brush the outside of the modak with oil.

• Preheat the oven to 180°C for 5 minutes.

• Arrange the modaks in a crispy plate and place it on the high grill rack in the preheated oven. Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Turn once in between. Serve hot.

KHOYA – SOUNF MODAK





Ingredients For Stuffing:



• Khoya (Mawa), Grated – 1½ cup

• Sugar – 1/2 cup

• Fennel Seeds - 2 tsp

• Pistachios, Chopped - Few

• Rose Water - A Few Drops

Ingredients For Dough:



• Rice Flour - 1 cup

• Oil - 2 tbsp

• Salt – A pinch

• Water - 1½ Cup

Method of Preparation:



• In a microwave oven safe bowl, add the ingredients for stuffing, mix well and cook on micro mode for 3 minutes. Set the mixture aside to cool.

• Take water, oil, salt in another microwave oven safe bowl, and cook on micro mode for 2 minutes. Bring it to a boil.

• Gradually add the rice flour, stirring continuously until all the flour is incorporated.

• Cook again for 2 minutes until the mixture comes together as a dough. Let it cool and cover with a clean, moist cloth.

• Grease your hands lightly with oil, take a small ball of the dough, and flatten it slightly. Place the khoya stuffing in the centre and fold the dough over it. Shape it like a modak.

• Take a microwave oven safe wide bowl, pour 1 cup of water in it and cook on micro mode for 2 minutes. Bring it to a boil.

• Arrange the modaks in microwave safe idly plates and place it in the hot water bowl, cover with lid and steam these modaks for 5 minutes in micro mode. Set to cool and serve.

RAGI MODAK





Ingredients for Stuffing:



• Ghee - 2 tbsp

• Coconut, Grated - 1 cup

• Jaggery, Grated –3/4 cup

• Sesame Seeds –1/2 cup

• Cardamom Powder –1/4 tsp

Ingredients for Dough:



• Ragi Flour - 1½ cup

• Water - 1½ cup

• Salt - To Taste

Method of Preparation:



• Take a microwave oven safe glass flat bowl. Add ragi flour and salt, mix well, and cook for 2 minutes in micro mode. (Keep mixing the flour after every 30 seconds to get better roast).

• Take water in another microwave oven safe bowl and cook on micro mode for 2 minutes. Bring it to a boil. Slowly add the roasted flour, very little at a time. Simultaneously, keep mixing the mixture with a spatula to make a dough. Knead the dough until it turns soft. Make sure there are no lumps. Make small lemon-sized balls by dividing the dough into equal sizes and keep it covered with a damp cloth.

• In another bowl, add ghee, and sesame seeds, mix well, and cook for 1 minute. Add coconut powder, and jaggery, mix well, and cook for 3 minutes (Keep stirring after every minute to get better roast). Now add cardamom powder, mix well, and allow the mixture to cool. Add some ragi flour if the mixture is loose. Make small-sized balls for ease of stuffing and keep it aside.

• Now take a modak mould and grease from inside. Stuff a lemon-sized ball into it. Press and set by making a hole in the centre. Add the coconut and sesame stuffing and press it gently. Now seal the bottom with a little more ragi dough. Gently take the modak out from the mould and arrange it on a microwave oven safe idli plates.

• Take a microwave oven safe wide bowl, pour 1 cup of water in it and cook for 2 minutes. Bring it to a boil. Arrange the idli plates and place it in the hot water bowl, cover with lid and steam for 5 minutes in micro mode. Set to cool and serve.

PEDA MODAK





Ingredients:



• Soft Khoya – 2 cups

• Sugar, Powdered – ¾ cup

• Cardamom Powder - ¼ tsp

• Cardamom Seeds, Crushed - ¼ tsp

• Pistachios – Few

Method of Preparation:

• Take a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add khoya, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, mix well and cook for 4 minutes in micro mode.

• After the beep, remove the mixture to a plate. Once the mixture has cooled down a little (don’t let the mixture cool completely) start shaping the modaks with hands or use a modak mould.

• Garnish with cardamom seeds and pistachios.

KAJU/ CASHEW MODAK





Ingredients:



• Cashew Nuts, Roasted - 1½ cup

• Sugar, Powdered –3/4 cup

• Rose Water - 1 tsp

• Cardamom Powder –1/4 tsp

• Water - As Required

Method of Preparation:



• Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add sugar, cardamom powder, rose water and water, mix well and cook for 3 minutes in micro mode.

• When the sugar melts off completely add the cashew nuts powder into it. Mix well and cook again for 3 minutes.

• After beep, remove, mix well and blend the sugar syrup and powder. The mixture must be smooth. Once the mixture is cool enough to touch (don’t let the mixture cool completely) start shaping the modak, either with hands or use a modak mould. Set to cool.

MALAI MODAK





Ingredients:



• Paneer, Grated - 2 cups

• Condensed Milk - ½ cup+ 2 tbsp

Method of Preparation:



• In a microwave oven safe bowl, add paneer and condensed milk. Cook for 5 minutes in micro mode. Stir twice in between.

• Remove the mixture from the oven and let it cool. Shape the modaks either with hands or use a modak mould.

TIL MODAK









Ingredients:



• Sesame seeds - 1 cup

• Ghee – 2 tbsp

• Grated Jaggery - ¾ cup

• Milk – As required

Method of Preparation:



• Take a microwave oven safe glass bowl, add sesame seeds, mix well and cook for 2 minutes in micro mode to roast the sesame seeds. Stir twice in between. Remove the seeds from the oven and let them cool. Then, grind them coarsely.

• In another microwave oven safe bowl, add ghee and jaggery, mix well and cook for 2 minutes. Immediately add the ground sesame seeds and mix quickly. Transfer the mixture to a plate and let it cool slightly. If the mixture is dry, add a teaspoon of milk at a time and mix until it reaches a sticky consistency suitable for shaping.

• Shape the modaks either with hands or use a modak mould.