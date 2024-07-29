Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World

Hyderabad: Welspun Living Limited, a pioneer in sustainable home solutions, proudly announces its participation in the prestigious Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign. This initiative marks a significant milestone as part of the global celebration for the United Nations’ centennial in 2045. VISION 2045 is dedicated to spotlighting organizations that are advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through transformative practices and significant social impact.

Welspun Living’s role in this landmark campaign highlights its commitment to setting a global standard in sustainability and social responsibility. The campaign includes a groundbreaking documentary series showcasing businesses that are making substantial progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals and contributing positively to the UN SDG Goals.

At Welspun Living, sustainability transcends rhetoric, shaping every facet of operational and strategic decision-making. The company's involvement in the Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign demonstrates its commitment to advancing sustainable practices across the home textile sector. Welspun Living's commitment is not only to produce aesthetically superior products but also to ensure the impact on the planet is minimized.





Sustainability is deeply rooted in Welspun Living’s operations from farm to factory. Adopting sustainable practices such as the Better Cotton Initiative, the company works with over 20,000 farmers, including more than 2,000 women farmers, covering 88,000 acres of land through the sustainable cotton program. This initiative has witnessed remarkable improvements such as a 133% increase in yield, a decrease in fertilizer and pesticide costs by 14-19%, and an 11% decrease in water consumption.

Dipali Goenka, Managing Director & CEO of Welspun Living, commented, "Our engagement with the Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainability. In 2023, Welspun Living achieved an exceptional 66/100 in the S&P Global ESG score, the highest for any Indian company in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods sector. Moreover, we secured the 7th position globally in the S&P Global ESG ratings and enhanced our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating to 11.3, ranking us 9th out of 202 global participants. These achievements reflect our progress in manufacturing towards environmental stewardship through zero freshwater usage at Anjar, Gujarat, India, and our rapid decarbonization program to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030."

As Welspun Living embarks on this initiative with Reuters VISION 2045, it invites consumers and stakeholders to join in promoting sustainable living accessible to all. This collaborative effort aims to forge a future where commerce consistently delivers extensive social, environmental, and economic benefits.

For additional information about Welspun Living and to explore its range of sustainable home textiles, please visit www.welspun.com.

To watch the video - Welspun Living in Vision 2045 | Pioneering Sustainability