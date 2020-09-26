Westland Publications to publish Sid Mallya's debut book

Westland Publications acquired actor, producer Sid Mallya's debut book on mental health, tentatively titled 'conSIDer This', The book is scheduled to be published in May 2021. Inspired by Mallya's series of videos posted on Instagram and Facebook, the book will be a memoir of his own journey with mental health and will hopefully help readers on how to deal with similar challenges in their lives using Sid's experiences as an example.

The book takes away from 'conSIDer This' web series has garnered over three million views, where Sid uses examples from his journey and addresses a gamut of topics within the sphere of mental health. The book will expand on the issues ranging from depression and anxiety, living with OCD to loneliness and more. The book will also delve into what tools he used to help him cope and more importantly find a way to highlight the importance of seeking professional help. As Mallya says, mental health issues don't discriminate. They can affect everyone at any stage of life, regardless of one's wealth, upbringing or success. But it doesn't mean you can't live your life the way you have always dreamt of and chart a path to success. The book is scheduled to release in May 2021.

