What is Sologamy? Why this trend is becoming more Popular in recent times?

Marriage is union of two different individuals, but in recent times, we find, especially women are so obsessed, in the name of self-love, they tend to go ahead and wed themselves in an public ceremony. Sologamy is also self-marriage or autogamy.



One should be aware these types of marriage have no legal sanction or status in India, the above symbolic ceremony used by many as act to emphasize their self-love more importantly to make know to the world they are on their own and are capable to look after themselves well.

When did this trend begin?

Many would have thought, this trend is new, because only recently, women in Vodadara women, Kshama Bindu on 11th June, married herself in grand manner. The above wedding has been the first instances of self-marriage or Sologamy in the nation.

This trend is new to India but in US, way back in 1193, Linda baker, a dental hygienist has married herself, and this wedding has been widely considered the first publicized act of self-marriage. Nearing 75 of Baker's friends attended the wedding ceremony and the bride said "I do" to honor herself in sickness as well as health until the day she is not there.

Sologamy Divorce Do Happen

A Sologamy divorce has been reported previous year, when an Brazilian Model, Cris Galera, whose age is 33 years made an announcement that, she would be ending her solo-marriage in mere 90 days as she has fallen in love with someone else.

Wedding Service provide ready to host Sologamy wedding ceremony

Since the trend to marry yourself has picked up, the service providers are ready to host ceremonies as similar to regular weddings.

"Marry yourself in Canada offers consulting as well as wedding photography, while IMarriedMe.Com in San Francisco provides sologamy ceremony kits which includes wedding band as well as vows. In Kyoto Cerca travel offers a two-day self-wedding package.

Why this trend is becoming popular?

Alexandra Gill, the founder of Marry yourself Vancouver has stated "Today, for the first time in history, women can afford to live on their own, build their careers, buy their homes, create their own lies and have children if they choose. Our mothers and grandmothers did not have this option. The idea of sologamy could involve the practice of self-marriage, but it is also turning the stigma of the sad, lonely spinster on its head. Women are tired of being told they are failures, if they are not married by a certain expiry date.

In her book " Quirkyalone" author and life coach Sasha Cagen writes " The common theme in most of the stories ( about self-marriage) that I hear is a commitment to take of oneself as one hopes or imagines that a lover would. Women also frame self-matrimony as an unique solution to the problem of women sacrificing their own needs in a relationship. Marry yourself first, they say, before marrying anyone else.

Are TV Shows to blame for popularizing the Sologamy?

Self-marriages has been featured on popular TV shows such as Sex and the City, Glee and Doctor Who. In the year, 2003 episode of Sex and the City, Carrrie Bradshaw shown wedding herself.

Why Kshama Bindu opted for Sologamy?

An 24 year women from Gujarat's Vadodara city has created a buzz by announcing that, she would wed herself soon, by undergoing traditional rituals of Hindu wedding. Her intention is to break, the stereotypes and inspire others who are really tired of finding true love. Bindu has identified as Bisexual and also claimed that her marriage would be the first instance of sologamy in India.

Bindu is an working professional and her mother, who lives in an another city, has also given her consent for this unusual "groom- less" wedding.

The Latest to join Sologamy

Television actor Kanika Soni of "Pavitra Rishta" and "Diya aur Baati Hum" fame left her fans bemused by making the announcement on the social media, that she is getting married to herself. On 6th of August, she also shared a post of wearing mangal sutra and sindoor.

She quotes " Married to myself since I fulfilled all my drams my own and the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting, I don't need any Man Ever…. I am happy always alone & in Solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, Shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, thank you" the actor posted.

After she posted the post, she got lot of backlash on social media, especially from her fans.

Look at the positive side

We can only hope, these women find true love again have a family and children and have lot of memorable moments to cherish in their lives.