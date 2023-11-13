When is Chitragupta Puja 2023? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Chitragupta puja 2023: After Diwali celebrations, Bhai Dooj is celebrated annually in most parts of North India. However, in the Kayastha community, a special worship ritual is organized in honour of Lord Chitragupta. This year, Chitragupta Puja will be commemorated on Tuesday, November 14.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta is a close associate of the Hindu god of death, Lord Yama. Lord Yama is assigned to maintain complete records of human beings' karma on earth. Also known as the god of justice, Chitragupta is believed to keep a record of all human beings' sins and virtues and punish those who commit sins.

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, is observed on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Kartik. On this day, Yamraj, the lord of death, is worshipped along with Lord Chitragupta and the Yama Doots, his subordinates, in many parts of India.

So, here is a complete guide on puja that you need to know if you want to celebrate Chitragupta Puja this year.

Chitragupta Puja 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Shukla Paksha Dwitiya starts on November 14 (2:36 PM). The Puja Tithi and Shubh Muhurat are from 1:13 PM to 3:32 PM and the Kartik Shukla Dwitiya Tithi will end on November 15 (1:47 PM).

Chitragupta Puja 2023: Puja Vidhi

1. On this day, devotees take a bath, dress to clean the idol of Lord Chitragupta and then bathe it with rose water.

2. After the rose water bath, the idol of Lord Chitragupta is placed in an easterly direction on a chok (traditional rangoli).

3. Devotees then put a roli tikka on it, light a ghee diya in front of the deity, decorate it with rice and offer flowers.

4. Publish that prasad panchamitra is prepared with dahi, milk, honey, sugar and ghee and sweets, fruits and prasad are offered to the deity.

5. It is believed that placing a pen and a diary during the puja is very important.

6. Chitragupta Puja Vidhi also involves making a swastika sign on the ground with a mixture of abir paste, vermilion, turmeric and sandalwood.

7. After making the swastika, top it with rice and a kalash half-filled with water.

8. Now prepare guraadi by mixing jaggery and ginger and read the Chitragupta Katha.

9. After katha, aarti is performed, and flowers and rice are spread on the idol.

Chitragupta Puja 2023: Importance

Devotees believe that worshipping Chitragupta will remove the impact of their evil deeds from their record book and help them obtain his blessings. According to Hindu mythology, Chitragupta keeps meticulous records of each individual's life and deeds, deciding his fate in the afterlife and whether a particular soul should be rewarded with moksha (liberation) or punished for his evil deeds.

Chitragupta Puja is a supplication to Lord Chitragupta for justice, wisdom, literacy, and peace. It is believed that Chitragupta checks the record if he sees the person making peace.