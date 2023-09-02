When is Dahi Handi 2023? Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, and Tips For Safe Human Pyramid

Dahi Handi is closely associated with the celebration of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. This event is particularly popular in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Shravana, which normally corresponds to August or September according to the Hindu calendar. Dahi Handi is a lively and vibrant festival that pays homage to Lord Krishna's way of life and playful nature of him. In Maharashtra, this celebration is also known as Gopalakala.

Dahi Handi 2023: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dahi Handi is traditionally observed on the day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, the festival will be held on Thursday, September 7. The auspicious time for the festival is as follows:

• Ashtami Tithi starts: 3:37 p.m. m. from September 6, 2023

• Ashtami Tithi ends: 4:14 p.m. m. from September 7, 2023

Dahi Handi 2023: History and Meaning

Dahi Handi is celebrated as a tribute to the birth of Lord Krishna, known for his mischievous nature and fondness for butter (dahi), as well as his playful activities which often included attempts to steal butter from pots placed out of reach of he. The term "Dahi Handi" literally translates as "curd pot" and symbolizes the butter pots that Lord Krishna sought to attain.

This festival is especially renowned in the state of Maharashtra but is also celebrated with great enthusiasm in different regions of India. It serves as a re-enactment of Lord Krishna's childhood escapades and adds a vibrant cultural dimension to Indian festivals.

The main attraction of Dahi Handi is the formation of human pyramids to reach and break the handi (clay pot) filled with curd, which is usually suspended at a considerable height. This tradition symbolizes teamwork, unity and the invincible spirit of Lord Krishna. It is an exciting event that attracts large crowds and enthusiastic participants.

Dahi Handi 2023: Tips to form a safe human pyramid

While celebrating Dahi Handi can be an exciting experience, it is essential to prioritize safety to prevent accidents and injuries during the formation of the human pyramid. Here are some tips to ensure a safe celebration:

1. Select a solid foundation

The base of the pyramid must be made up of strong and robust participants who can support the weight of those who climb to the top. They must be experienced and well coordinated.

2. Use protective equipment

Participants must wear helmets and protections to reduce the risk of injury in the event of a fall.

3. Adequate training

Before attempting the pyramid, practice with a low rise pot to get a feel for it. Make sure that the participants are aware of the risks and have received training on how to form a pyramid safely.

4. Limit height

It is essential to establish a reasonable height for the handi to avoid excessive risks.

5. Stay hydrated

Participants must stay hydrated throughout the event, especially if it is a hot day.

6. Keep emergency services on hand

In the event of an accident, make sure you have immediate access to emergency services for a quick response.

By following these safety precautions, you will be able to participate in the festivities prioritizing the well-being of all participants. So get ready to ride those human pyramids, break the handi and enjoy the joy of Dahi Handi this year.