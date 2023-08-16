When musicians create music without instruments…. It’s just magic!

Think of a Carnatic music programme and what comes to mind? A singer with well-placed microphones before him for audio support and vocal effects and a semi-circle of musicians each playing an instrument to lend the shruti, taalam and providing the musical background to the crooner…..



Instead, what if there are only half a dozen men, one being the singer among them and identically dressed in traditional attire ‘killing’ the show by producing the instrumental music from their vocal cords to accompany the singing? Quite naturally, cutting across linguistic and geographical barriers, this 5-minute AV clip is going viral all over.

Picking up a very popular Carnatic vocal number – Pramadhavanam Veendum - sung by the Malayalam icon K J Yesudas from the 1990 Mohan Lal hit film ‘ His Highness Abdullah’, Flowers TV, a Kochi-based general entertainment channel organized this amazing show during its annual convention recently. As the incredible endeavour by the men, who used just their mouths for audio effects to keep the tempo of the song ended their show, a huge round of applause along with a standing ovation greeted them. It was pure bliss, satiating the sensory spots of the brain, as a wag pointed out.



