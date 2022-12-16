Why does silver jewelry do not Tarnish?

If you are planning to buy silver, then you must know about silver tarnish, before you make a wise decision.



Silver jewelry, silver coins and silver bullion such as rounds and bars. However, silver products does bring one major issue, they get tarnished.

You wish to make sure; one can avoid this tarnish as much as possible, you are required to know what makes the silver tarnish. This way, one can take the essential precautions.

Usual culprits

The usual culprits of tarnishing in silver item are firstly because of exposure to humidity. If you live in a hot climate, you have to make sure, that you must keep your silver items away from the heat and humidity as much as possible.

Storage items

The storage options for your silver items are also among the usual culprits. For example, if they are in airtight boxes or containers, they can trap gas pollutants or contaminants, which might lead to tarnishing. The other major cause is due to getting wet over time, including from perspiration.

Three tips to prevent your silver jewelry from Tarnishing

You must protect your favorite silver jewelry from tarnishing with these useful tips

-Store your silver jewelry in a cool, dark place, this will help protect jewelry from oxidation. You can keep the jewelry in soft pouch, jewelry box or Ziploc baggie.

-wipe the silver jewelry with a polishing cloth, you must frequently polish your pieces with as soft polishing cloth. You can also wipe it using warm water or very mild soap.

-Always try to keep your silver jewelry dry, avoid wearing jewelry during shower, beach or pool to protect it from moisture or chemicals that might cause tarnishing.