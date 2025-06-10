Live
Why Mango Flesh Turns Brown and 5 Simple Ways to Keep It Fresh Longer
Highlights
Mango flesh browns due to oxidation caused by air exposure. Learn easy tips to slow browning and enjoy fresh mangoes longer.
Mangoes often develop brown spots after cutting because of a natural chemical process called oxidation. When the fruit’s enzymes, especially polyphenol oxidase, come into contact with oxygen in the air, they trigger a reaction that darkens the flesh. This enzymatic browning is similar to what happens in apples and bananas. The longer the mango flesh is exposed to air, the faster it discolours.
5 Easy Tips to Prevent Mango Browning
- Store Properly in Airtight Containers Place cut mango pieces in airtight containers or tightly seal them with plastic wrap to reduce their exposure to air.
- Use Citrus Juice Sprinkle a little lemon or lime juice on the mango slices. The citric acid slows down the oxidation process and helps maintain the bright colour.
- Keep Mangoes Cool Refrigerate mango slices immediately after cutting. Cooler temperatures slow down the enzymatic activity responsible for browning.
- Add Antioxidants Coating mango pieces with natural antioxidants like honey or ascorbic acid powder can help reduce browning.
- Limit Air Exposure Wrap mango pieces in cling film or place them in vacuum-sealed bags to minimise contact with air.
By applying these simple tricks, you can enjoy fresh, juicy mango slices for a longer time without worrying about brown spots ruining the taste or appearance.
