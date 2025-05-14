Why You Should Take 1 Teaspoon of Ghee at 7 AM on an Empty Stomach

Ghee, also known as clarified butter, has long held a revered place in Ayurvedic medicine for its nourishing and healing properties. While it is commonly used in cooking, there's a lesser-known practice that is now gaining traction—consuming one teaspoon of ghee around 7 AM on an empty stomach.

This age-old tradition is believed to offer numerous health benefits, especially when timed with the body’s natural detoxification rhythm in the early morning.

Why 7 AM Matters in Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic principles, early morning is the ideal time for internal cleansing and rejuvenation. Consuming ghee during this window helps lubricate the digestive system, stimulate bile flow, and set the tone for efficient digestion throughout the day.

You can take it plain or mix it with lukewarm water for better absorption and taste.

Key Health Benefits of Taking Ghee on an Empty Stomach

1. Improves Digestive Health

Ghee stimulates the secretion of gastric acids and digestive enzymes, helping break down food more effectively and enhancing nutrient absorption.

2. Boosts Energy Levels

Packed with medium-chain fatty acids, ghee is easily metabolised and provides a quick yet sustained source of energy to kickstart your day.

3. Supports Detoxification

Ghee may aid in the natural detox process by helping flush toxins from the digestive tract, contributing to overall wellness.

4. Enhances Metabolism

The healthy fats in ghee have thermogenic properties, which may speed up metabolism and support fat burning when taken regularly.

5. Relieves Constipation

Acting as a natural lubricant, ghee helps in softening stool and promoting smooth bowel movements, aiding those who suffer from constipation.

6. Promotes Healthy Skin

Rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, along with antioxidants, ghee nourishes the skin from within, helping maintain a clear, glowing complexion.

Conclusion

Integrating a small yet consistent ritual—like consuming one teaspoon of ghee at 7 AM—can offer numerous health benefits, from digestive support to glowing skin. Rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom and supported by modern wellness trends, this practice is a simple yet powerful step toward holistic health.