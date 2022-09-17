Word Safety Day 2022: Few Factors which will help Ensure Proper Care in Hospitals

In the year, 2020, the world was witnessed a major change due to Covid-19 Pandemic, it once again reminded the significance of the healthcare system. It played a very major role in relieving the suffering and ensuring the public safety. Hospitals are without a doubt the safest place to obtain treatment for any medical issue, hence it has become imperative for these institutions to provide top-notch health care facilities.

Each year, World Patient Safety Day is observed on 17th September.

The goal of WPS day is to raise public awareness as well as engagement, enhance the global understanding as well as work towards the global solidarity in order to promote the patient safety. As per the WHO report, unreliable medical procedure had an impact in one in ten patients worldwide. Hence hospital must demonstrate support as well as commitment to resolve and also address these concerns and prioritize the patient safety.

What Does Patient safety means?

Patient safety include doing everything possible correctly, beginning from cleanliness procedures to keeping the medical records safely to medication administration and patient diagnostics. We observe the problem is widespread in both developed as well as developing nations. Hence let us raise awareness of patient safety on this day.

Given below are the 5 fundamental factors which can help the hospital patient care as well as safety.

1. Hand Hygiene: This one is a significant factor for the healthcare providers to use the alcohol-based sanitizers regularly and also raise the awareness among the patients about the importance of the hand hygiene. The availability of alcohol-based rub as well as gloves at the bedside, as well as ongoing compliance monitoring, are essential requirements for the hospital. Patient safety is first and foremost criteria, which must be ensured to be met.

2. Quick Response Technology: Building teams in as such a way, that they must cooperate, so that they can implement team strategies as well as tools, which are essential to improve the performance and patient safety. Any healthcare environment, starting from ambulatory clinics to emergency room, one can benefit from effective team communication and materials. This would guarantee a prompt response when a crisis arises.

3. Checklist: Doctors as well as other staff members must be careful and examine the reports, surgery rounds as well as other treatment procedures several times. Numerous instances have been reported as to where a patient is treated for different condition after being admitted for different sickness. The WHO developed the most well-known surgical safety checklist in the year, 2008, which reduced the mortality rates at sites in both developed as well as developing nations from 1.5% to 0.8%.

4. Avoid using Acronyms: Eventhough they speed up the process and save time, acronyms can also cause a lot of misunderstanding. Avoid using acronyms. Do not let something as little as mixing up names result in loss of life. Nearing to 15,000 prescription errors a year has attributed using the abbreviations such as u for unit and o.d instead of once daily. Implementing the automated physician order entry system can also help in eradicating the lingering effects of the issue.

5. Encourage reporting: There has been an increase in the amount of public interest with regard to patient safety. Regardless of the circumstances, a mishap requires to be reported. This be might the only way to learn from mistakes and stop them from happening again. Such occurrence might be clearly described and accessible to the patient or their family members. As a result, patient safety must be improved and federal as well as state government should work more diligently as well as efficiently.