World AIDS Day 2024: It’s time to break the stigma through awareness

Every year, World AIDS Day is observed on the 1 st of December to remind everyone around the world, the fight against HIV, the importance of education, and the urgent need to support those living with the virus. For World AIDS Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) has adopted the theme "Take the rights path: My health, my right!" This theme highlights the critical role of human rights in achieving equitable access to healthcare services for all individuals affected by HIV.

Significance of World AIDS Day

First observed in the year 1988, World AIDS Day is the first ever international health day observed worldwide. World AIDS Day began with a simple vision – to educate the people about prevention, testing and treatment. Over time this day was observed not just to educate people about the prevention or treatment but also to focus on breaking the stigma and clearing the misinformation about this disease.

It is also a reminder call for governments, organizations, and individuals to prioritize resources and policies addressing the epidemic. Importantly, it is a day to remember those who are living with HIV and the millions who have passed away.

HIV/AIDS in 2024: The Global Challenges

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 39.9 million people are living with HIV as of 2024. Though there is a significant advancement in treatment and awareness, the fight against HIV still has a lot of hurdles globally. Some of them are:

1. Lack of awareness – Limited sex education programs and misinformation about the disease remain a major challenge worldwide.

2. Stigma and discrimination – Many people avoid testing or treatment because of the stigma associated with it. Cultural and social biases make discrimination against those with HIV/AIDS even worse.

3. Poor access to healthcare - Limited access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) in low-income and rural regions remains a concerning problem.

Breaking the Stigma around HIV

The stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS is one of the greatest barriers to fighting the epidemic. It affects people emotionally, socially, and economically. Why does this stigma exist? It’s often rooted in misinformation and fear.

How can we fight stigma?

 Educate yourself and others. Share facts about HIV transmission, treatment, and prevention.

 Challenge stereotypes. Speak up when you hear discriminatory comments or myths about HIV.

 Support HIV-positive individuals. Show compassion and understanding. This simple act can make a huge difference.

World AIDS Day 2024 is an opportunity for all to challenge the stereotypes associated with HIV and educate people about the misinformation.

Awareness and Education: The Key to Prevention

With the large number of people still living with HIV worldwide, many still don’t understand how to prevent the transmission. Let’s break it down for some of you who still have doubts regarding HIV.

1. How is HIV spread - HIV is spread through unprotected sex, sharing needles, blood transfusions with infected blood, and from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding. It cannot be spread through hugs, kisses, or mosquito bites.

2. Preventive measures –

 Practice safe sex by using condoms.

 Consider Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) if you’re at high risk.

 Get regular HIV testing.

3. Talk openly about HIV - Why is it important to have open conversations? When we normalize discussions about HIV, we make it easier for people to seek information, get tested, and access treatment.

HIV Treatment and Care

Thanks to medical advancements, today being diagnosed with HIV does not mean a death sentence.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is the treatment that allows people with HIV to live a long life. In this treatment. In this treatment the virus is suppressed to undetectable levels, preventing the transmission. This is commonly referred to as U=U: Undetectable = Untransmittable.

Beyond these treatments and medication, Psychological and emotional support plays a pivotal role in HIV care. Many individuals face stigma and discrimination, making counselling and peer support networks very useful.

Nutrition and lifestyle also play a vital role in aspects of care. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful substances strengthen the immune system and improve overall well-being.

Fight Discrimination against HIV patients

Discrimination remains one of the major issues, especially in workplaces and communities. As this year’s theme is "Take the rights path: My health, my right!" which focuses on the human rights of people affected with HIV, legal protections and anti-discrimination policies should be made necessary to safeguard the rights of HIV-positive individuals.

While significant progress has been made, the fight against HIV/AIDS is far from over. Challenges such as misinformation, funding shortages, and social stigma require ongoing attention. World AIDS Day 2024 is a reminder that we all should take a step ahead and fight discrimination, support those who are affected and promote education so that we can together move a step closer to a future free from HIV/AIDS.