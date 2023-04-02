  • Menu
World Autism Awareness Day

Autism affects approximately 1 out of every 150 children around the world. It is a neural development disorder that affects their ability to socialize normally by impacting their abilities to utilize verbal and non-verbal communication.

Since 2012, there has been a 30% increase in the amount of children being affected with autism, and World Autism Awareness Day helps to bring awareness to this growing health concern.World Autism Awareness day was created as a dedication to raising awareness of autism in the general community, and it functions as a standing request to the UN Secretary-General to move forth this message to the world, particularly to all of the UN member states.

