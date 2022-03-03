Some people like to read the biographies of the most influential people in history, like Martin Luther King or Mahatma Ghandi. Some people like novels that send chills down their spines, from goth horror novels like Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" to Stephen King's epistolary novel, "Carrie". Some prefer the classics, like "Pride and Prejudice" or the "Old Man and the Sea".

But regardless of the kind of books you like the most, the indisputable truth is that the world would not be the same without books. Books have been educating and inspiring us for thousands of years, so it should go without saying that World Book Day is a more than a well-deserved holiday.

Books are more than simple pieces of paper with words on them (or, in the case of digital books, a bunch of pixels on a screen). They're a door into another world, whether that's one full of fiction and imagination or a factual world that teaches you incredible new things. World Book Day is all about celebrating the wonderful power of books and the joy of reading. It's especially meant to help encourage a love of reading in children, but people of all ages can recognize and celebrate the day.

World Book Day has a strong connection with schools, and it's used worldwide to allow school children to engage with reading and their favorite books. It's not just a day to indulge a love of books, but also a day where children and young people can gain access to books.