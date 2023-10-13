World Egg Day 2023: History, significance, health benefits and importance of eggs for the skin

World Egg Day is an annual celebration that highlights the nutritional value and versatility of eggs. It takes place on the second Friday in October each year and emphasizes the importance of eggs in our diet and their role in feeding people around the world. This year, world egg day 2023 will fall on October 13. this event was established in 1996 by the International Egg Commission (IEC) and has since recognised the numerous benefits of eggs and promoted their consumption around the world. it is a day when people from all over the world come together to appreciate the positive impact of these nutritional wonders on our plates and in our lives.

World Egg Day 2023: History

World Egg Day has its roots in 1996, when the International Egg Commission (IEC), a global organisation representing the egg industry, decided to emphasize the nutritional value and importance of eggs in our diets. They created world egg day as a way to celebrate eggs for being a great source of high-quality protein, a versatile culinary ingredient, and a symbol of nutrition and health.

Over the years, world egg day has grown in popularity and is now an annual reminder of how eggs contribute to our health and the benefits they bring to our meals.

World Egg Day 2023: Significance

World Egg Day is an important occasion that plays a vital role in creating awareness about the health benefits of eggs. This annual celebration has several significant purposes:

1. Nutrition promotion world egg day highlights the fact that eggs are packed with essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. By doing so, it encourages people to include eggs in their diets for better nutrition.

2. Global awareness this day goes beyond borders and draws attention to eggs as a common food source around the world. It fosters a sense of unity and shared appreciation for this staple food around the world.

3. Health and wellbeing world egg day highlights the importance of eggs in supporting overall health, including benefits for brain function, eye health and immune support. Motivates people to make informed decisions for their well-being.

4. Versatility eggs are famous for their adaptability when cooking. They can be used in a wide variety of dishes, from classic breakfasts to gourmet cooking, making them a valuable ingredient in kitchens around the world.

Health benefits of eating eggs

1. Choline, found in eggs, is crucial for brain development and function. It is especially important during pregnancy for the baby’s brain.

2. Eggs have antioxidants called lutein and zeaxanthin that help keep eyes healthy and may reduce the risk of age-related eye problems.

3. Eggs are filling but low in calories, making them excellent for weight management and avoiding overeating.

4. Eggs can be a key part of a balanced diet. A large boiled egg has about 77 calories and is packed with vitamins (A, B5, B12, B6, D, E, K) and minerals (such as folate, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and zinc). It also has 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of heart-healthy fats (unsaturated fats).

Importance of eggs for your skin

1. Radiant glow and skin tightening egg yolks are great for making your skin healthier and more beautiful. they hydrate and hydrate your skin, giving it a radiant glow.

2. Eliminate acne and blackheads eggs can help you fight acne, pimples and blackheads because they are rich in protein and contain albumin.

3. Elimination of dark circles and sagging skin eggs can treat dark circles and prevent sagging skin. Applying egg white under the eyes, which contains collagen, can help reduce wrinkles.

4. Anti-aging treatment egg white has anti-aging properties. It is packed with vitamins and proteins that can help you get rid of wrinkles and fine lines on your skin.